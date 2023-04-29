UFC Round by Round Updates & Live Coverage: Fight Night: Song vs Simon

Unable to watch the fights tonight? I've got you covered. Chill out here and I'll keep you posted on UFC round by round updates and results for the main card.

This week, and especially next week, are huge ones for the bantamweight division; Ricky Simon and Song Yadong will look to try and close in on the bantamweight top 5, and in a week, we've got Aljamain Sterling defending the 135lb strap against Henry Cejudo. So yeah, some pretty big events for the bantamweights.

Ricky Simon is on a sick tear right now. Having won five in a row, the oddsmakers have him as a slight favorite for this fight. However, Song Yadong is one of the toughest fights for anyone at bantamweight right now. I've mentioned this in previous pieces, but I'll mention it again: Song Yadong taught Urijah Faber the punch that gave Simon his only KO loss. This fight is very interesting.

But, before the marquee bout, we've got some great scraps to lead us into the main event.

Main Event – LIVE UFC Round by Round Updates: Ricky Simon vs Song Yadong:

It's main event time! Originally slated for last week, Ricky Simon and Song Yadong thankfully got pushed back to headline this card. I'm super stoked that this fight is now a five rounder. On paper, this bout feels like a well-rounded vet vs a heavy-handed, young fighter. And, though that's partially true, both fighters are have complete skillsets.

Of course, there's spots where one may shine over the other, but this should be a very, very close fight. The winner here should be able to jump up and sit pretty just outside of the bantamweight top five, if not cracking it.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official result:

Co-Main Event – LIVE UFC Round by Round Updates: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

You all better get familiar with these two if you haven't already. Despite one person having to lose, I think both Borralho and Oleksiejczuk have sweet last names and a great future in the UFC. Having not lost since 2015, Caio Borralho is on a tear that includes a perfect 3-0 in the UFC thus far.

Opposite him is Michal Oleksiejczuk, This guy is scary. He's not perfect in the UFC, but he's quite the finisher and has taken on much bigger names than his opponent. Michal has won 72% of his wins via KO/TKO, making this a “don't blink” fight.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage

You can call this fight a number of things. Potential fight of the night? Yes. A good chance for the judges to take a power nap? Sure. An imminent finish waiting to happen? Absolutely.

Rodolfo Vieira is pretty good at Jiu Jitsu I think. Multiple time IBJJF champion and ADCC champion turned MMA fighter, Vieira has finished all eight of his wins, seven of those by submission. But, Cody Brundage is quite the finisher himself. He's only won one of his eight wins by decision, and to make things more interesting, he's never been submitted.

Of course, he's never fought a grappler like Rodolfo Vieira, so let's see if that submission stat can hold up. Again, this should be a very fun fight.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla

So, I think we all know that Julian Erosa is allergic to boring fights. This dude is plenty durable and is always willing to go out there and win or go out on his shield. If you're not able to put him out, then he's always able to come back, and he's shown the ability to do so time and time again.

Erosa will be taking on UFC newcomer, Fernando Padilla. Padilla has been on the UFC's radar for some time, and rightfully so; this cat has eight submission wins, four knockout victories, and he's only 26 years old. Padilla will look to extend his winning streak to three at the expense of Erosa, which would be super impressive.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta

I'm pretty jazzed for this fight, too. Marcos is one of those heavyweights that can absolutely break into the top of the the division, he just needs to win those key fights when given the opportunity. And, in his last outing, that's just what he did. He fought Andrei Arlovksi and made short work of him.

Waldo won't just let Marcos get an easy finish, though. Having shown a lot of grit and the will to win in his career thus far, it's not hard to see why he's undefeated. 9-0, just 31 years old, Cortes-Acosta will look to push the pace and hopefully get his first finish in the UFC. \

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result:

The Main Card Begins Now! LIVE UFC Round by Round Updates: Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters

Josh Quinlan has the proverbial touch of death. His performance on the Contender Series couldn't have gone more perfect, but his drug test could've. Once he made it past all the red tape, he made his UFC debut and absolutely delivered in the form of him finishing Jason Witt in the first round.

Another prolific finisher is Trey Waters, who has stopped six of his seven wins before the final bell. This will be his UFC debut, and for it to start off a main card like this, the UFC brass must have a lot of faith in this being a barnburner of a fight. And we'll find out right now.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official result: