UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Odds

Whether you're betting or just interested in how the oddsmakers see it, I've got all the information you need regarding the Song vs Simon odds. 

What a main event we've got to look forward to! This fight has a lot looming overhead; not only will this fight push the winner closer to the top five, but the bantamweight title is on the line next weekend. Should Song or Simon win emphatically, their win will be in mind as the bantamweight title picture is given more solidarity next weekend.

Ricky Simon hasn't been as active as he'd like to be. Having fought three times in 2021 but then just once in 2022, the 30-year-old would like to make 2023 an active year of fighting up the ranks. In Simon's last outing, he was able to upset Jack Shore, giving him his first loss. Prior to that, Simon had another four wins stringed together.

Simon has only lost via KO/TKO once, this was against Urijah Faber. He was caught with a right hand that Faber claims Song Yadong taught him. Perhaps I'm stirring up drama where there isn't any, but this seems like a chance for Simon to right a wrong.

Song Yadong is no easy wrong to right, though. This man has bombs in his hands and some very dangerous standup skills.

Moneyline: Song vs Simon Odds

Per these odds, Ricky Simon is a ever-so-slight favorite in this matchup. He's got the momentum, and he's got a very wide arsenal in his attack. If I had to put my finger on it, the oddsmakers are thinking that the the grappling of Simon will be the the winning factor in this fight.

DraftKings

Ricky Simon -175

Song Yadong +130

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

bebetmgmBetMGM

Ricky Simon -125

Song Yadong +105

BET WITH BETMGM

Ricky Simon -117

Song Yadong -106

BET WITH BETRIVERS

All three of our bookies here have Ricky Simon as their guy for this weekend's action. This is one of those fights where there really is no safe bet, and that makes things much more exciting. Both Simon and Song have finished half, or more, of their fights and both have only been stopped twice each.

So, at the highest level of competition, both parts of our main event have been able to finish and do a pretty great job at not getting finished. What are the odds of this fight involving the judges? I'm glad you asked. Let's get into that.

Method of Victory: Song vs Simon Odds

Across the board, it looks like it's favorable that Simon will win by decision. However, if it is Song that leaves with a win, the odds for that favor a knockout.

DraftKings

Simon via KO/TKO +700

Simon via submission +400

Simon via decision +215

Song via KO/TKO +200

Song via submission +1000

Song via decision +500

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Simon via KO/TKO +600

Simon via submission +450

Simon via decision +200

Song via KO/TKO +175

Song via submission +1000

Song via decision +500

BET WITH BETMGM

Simon via KO/TKO +750

Simon via submission +500

Simon via decision +225

Song via KO/TKO +195

Song via submission +1150

Song via decision +540

BET WITH BETRIVERS

That's fair. As I mentioned earlier, Song Yadong taught Faber the punch that resulted in Simon's lone KO loss. Additionally, Yadong showed in his last bout against Corey Sandhagen that he can most certainly take a good punch. So, for the safe betters out there, Simon by decision is, by the numbers, safest.

But, if you're like me and you like a good underdog bet, the safest for that avenue would be Song's hands keeping the judges out of things. The number that really jumps off of the page is Song via submission, which is at +1150. So, if you've got faith that Song Yadong is going to get that calf-slicer submission, here's your chance to make some big money.

Round to win: Song vs Simon Odds

As mentioned before, the safest bet is Simon via decision. But, safe bets can be boring. You know what's not boring? A fight finish. Let's delve into what round, should there be a stoppage, the pundits think the fight will close.

DraftKings

Simon round 1 +800

Simon round 2 +1200

Simon round 3 +1600 

Simon round 4 +2000

Simon round 5 +2500

Song Round 1 +500

Song round 2 +850

Song round 3 +1100

Song round 4 +1600

Song round 5 +2200

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Simon round 1 +800

Simon round 2 +1200 

Simon round 3 +1600

Simon round 4 +2000

Simon round 5 +2500

Song Round 1 +500

Song round 2 +800

Song round 3 +1100

Song round 4 +1600

Song round 5  +2200

BET WITH BETMGM

Simon round 1 +1050

Simon round 2 +1300

Simon round 3 +1700

Simon round 4 +2000

Simon round 5 +2500

Song Round 1 +540

Song round 2 +850 

Song round 3 +1150

Song round 4 +1900

Song round 5 +2500

BET WITH BETRIVERS

These numbers favor Song for an early stoppage. The odds crescendo upwards, meaning more unlikely, that either fighter will get a stoppage as the fight drags out. The past three stoppage wins for Simon have come in the second round, but that stat didn't seem to alter the odds from thinking that he's most dangerous in the first.

Song has three first round finishes in the UFC. He's a durable fighter and his power will carry on into the later rounds, but I can see wat the oddsmakers are getting at here. It's expected that if he clips Simon, like Faber did, it will be early, before Ricky can figure the striking out. Early for Song isn't a bad bet; in fact, it's the best bet for a stoppage.

Song vs Simon: What's Expected?

A great bantamweight scrap is what's expected! Both of these guys are incredible, and even though I was grumpy that I didn't catch this fight last week, I'm glad it's now a five round main event with adequate attention on it. The pace and action that both Simon and Song bring into the octagon is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Where Does The Winner Go?

So, the entire top 20 of bantamweight has a case for a title shot.

While that's definitely hyperbole, 135lbs has so many solid contenders, it's hard to matchmake because when one person gets a title shot, there's about three that should've gotten it instead. Will the winner of Song vs Simon get a title shot next? No. At least, I hope not.

However, they could very well find themselves in a number one contender eliminator. Simon vs Sandhagen? Song vs the loser of Sterling vs Cejudo? Count me in. Obviously, there's a lot of moving parts, and I'm spit-balling those potential fights, but that's the situation we're in at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 72 odds: What Do They Tell?

First and foremost, the odds tell us that we've got a good, hard to predict, fight on our hands! I'll personally send an edible arrangement to the matchmaker that put this fight together. They deserve it. But, to dive a bit further, they tell that there are methods for either fighter to win.

For Simon, he'll need to mix things up. Should he do this well, it's likely that the judges will see him walking away with a six-fight winning streak. But, the numbers also tell us that Song's finishing ability is an issue. Ricky isn't an easy fight, and it's not like he has any blatant weaknesses, but Song's power will make a chinny fighter out of anyone.

We love seeing dominant fighters continue to dominate and underdogs shocking the world. But, close fights like this need appreciation; all of the betters' and observers' opinions have been pooled together and placed as a moneyline, and in this case, it's nearly a coin toss. Let's see what happens come fight time,

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

