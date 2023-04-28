UFC Weigh In Results: Simon and Song On Weight

The fighters have hit the scales and we're here to give you the UFC weigh in results. Now that the fighters have hit the scales, all that's left is to get to the fights tomorrow.

The marquee bout is one between two bantamweight standouts that are looking to throw their names into the 135lb title picture. That's a tough club to join, but whoever grabs the win this weekend is certainly in the peripherals of the bantamweight throne. Thankfully, both Song Yadong and Ricky Simon made the bantamweight limit of 136lbs.

Prior to the titular bout, we've got some scraps with great potential to be fireworks. As many fighters say, the fight before the fight is to be read right on the scale. Most were able to hit their marks. Let's take a look at the UFC Fight Night weigh in results.

UFC Vegas 72 weigh in: Main Card

Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon ( 136 ) vs Song Yadong ( 136 )

) vs Song Yadong ( ) Middlweight bout: Caio Borralho (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Viera (186) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)

Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa (145,5) vs Fernando Padilla (145.5)

Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogério de Lima (262.5) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)

Welterweight bout: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Trey Waters (171)

UFC Vegas 72 weigh in: Prelims

Heavyweight bout: Martin Buday (265) vs Jake Collier (265.5)

Flyweight bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5)

Bantamweight bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Irena Alekseeva (140) – Alekseeva misses weight

Catch-weight bout: Journey Newson (138.5) vs Marcus McGhee (140)

Bantamweight bout: Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5) vs Hailey Cowan (137.5) – Cowan misses weight

Media day? Check. Weigh ins? Check. Stare downs? Check.

In just about 24 hours, UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon will be available to watch on ESPN+, and this is a card that you don't want to miss. The main event is one of those fight where you really don't know what to expect. Both fighters are well-rounded, and both fighters can crack.

Of course, there's a bit more spice added to this main event when we look at the action for next week. The main event is Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo, who ended his retirement to get this belt back. With tomorrow's ranked bantamweight action happening so closely to this fight, recency bias may play a part in the matchmaking next.

Really, it's just extra motivation for Ricky Simon and Song Yadong to show up and show out. Realistically, there's an abnormal amount of bantamweights that could make a case for a title shot next. Usually there's one or two, but we've got Cejudo, who is fighting for the belt, Sean O'Malley, Corey Sandhagen, and the Merab Dvalishvili, who won't fight his teammate and current champ, Aljamain Sterling. And, after this weekend, we'll have another name to throw near that group of fighters.

Back to this event, though. The entirety of the card is very fun. Fights like Charles Johnson vs Cody Durden, Rodolfo Viera vs Cody Brundage, and Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla all have “post-fight bonus” written all over them. There are quite a few debuting fighters on this card, too, which is always exciting.

Next up, fight day! Catch the live results and round by round updates here at NYFights.com.