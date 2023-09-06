UFC 293 Media Day: “I Don’t Think He’s Going to Man-Dance With Me”

The UFC 293 media day took place and we've got quite the main event on our hands. It feels like not long ago, we were putting in our predictions for Adesanaya vs du Plessis after Driscus, to the surprise of many, dismantled Robert Whittaker. But, the injury bug struck and Adesanya prides himself on being one of the most active champions in UFC history; the UFC waits for nobody — Sean Strickland is in.

The biggest issue with Strickland being in the main event is that, well, he's a PR nightmare. So, how did the Adesanya vs Strickland media day go? Well, Sean Strickland went out there and did his thing. He even sparred a fan during the open workout; he's certainly a headache for some of the UFC's departments, that's for sure.

UFC 293 Media Day: What is the Game Plan Against Izzy?

Strickland was asked about his game plan against ‘Stylebender'. Of course, we have to recognize that Strickland wanted to stand and trade with Alex Pereira, the fighter closest skill-wise to Israel in the striking department. Strickland went toe-to-toe for as long as he could, but was ultimately knocked out.

At the UFC 293 media day, Strickland commented on his game plan and what we could possibly expect from him on Saturday:

“Here's the thing about Izzy, man, the Chinaman… You fight a guy like that dude, f*cking little twinkle toes, running around, dancing around, it's hard to shoot. You're going to have to go nose-to-nose, d*ck-to-d*ck, make it a war.”

The Adesanya vs Strickland media day event was very entertaining, and a lot of that is thanks to Strickland for being his brash self.

Adesanya vs Strickland Media Day: “I'm Changing His Life For the Better”

Though Adesanya is the favorite to win and stylistically. this should be a good match up for him, he knows not to underestimate anyone in the UFC. Izzy may be the middleweight GOAT, but he's still smart enough to know he's not untouchable; Sean Strickland is dangerous and Adesanya can admit as much:

“That's what makes him dangerous – he doesn't care. He knows I'm going to beat him, so he doesn't care and he's going to try his best to beat me by any means necessary. I've been there before, even in my last fight. I knew I could beat this guy, I was like ‘I can f*cking beat this guy. I almost beat him every f*cking time and I beat him the first time. But, I know I can beat this guy.' and then, you know, he ended up beating me. But I was just like ‘Okay, everyone's counting me out, I'm the underdog, alright, bet… I'm going to use this and I don't card, I'm going to give everything to this fight.' and that makes you a dangerous man.”

Izzy knows that Strickland doesn't have much to lose and everything to gain. That's what adds a little bit more intrigue to this fight. Onward to the press conference, the weigh ins and then it's time to fight!