UFC 289 Tickets: How And Where To Find Them

UFC 289 Tickets: Prices and Where to Buy

Looking for UFC 289 tickets? Look no further!

UFC 289 will be hosted in the Rogers Arena. This is in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. So, if you're in the area and have nothing better going on this weekend, might as well grab some tickets for the stacked night of fights. Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight title, Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira will finally lock horns, and so much more.

UFC tickets can be a hard thing to grab in a timely manner, but the fans are in luck for this event. There are many tickets available and a whole lot of options for seating for this pay-per-view event. If you're wondering “How much are UFC tickets? Can I still get some? How can I navigate the best options?”, we've got all of the answers waiting down below.

UFC 289 Tickets: Grab These Seats While You Can

With just a couple of days to go, now obviously isn't the most ideal time to buy tickets if you're picky. But, there are some great seats and fantastic deals on the remaining tickets. A sold out UFC isn't a foreign thing for the world leader in mixed martial arts.

Stubhub has some great prices on their tickets. Ranging from $150 USD to over $2,000, there are options for anywhere one would like to sit, and , more importantly, there are some more frugal options. Floor seats starting at $397 for an event like this is an incredible deal.

But, we've got options for you. Vividseats has a great selection of tickets, too. Ranging from $142 USD to $4,419, you know you've got some great seats to pick from here also! The upper areas — more specifically, Upper level 304, row 14 — are the cheapest option for this site. Of course, it'll be closer to the nosebleeds, but that price for UFC 289's stacked card, that's a steal.

On the opposite end of that, the more high-end seats are available still and can cost a pretty penny. But, if that money is just begging to be spent, then some floor seats sound nice, don't they? The floor seats on the east side of Rogers Stadium start out fairly cheap at $358. But, they shoot up in cost. You're looking at numbers like $839, $1,379, and again, $4,419.

Floor seats are quite the experience, though! If the press conference today told us anything, it's that a Canadian crowd can get loud, rowdy and fun. Grab these tickets while you can.

UFC 289 Tickets: This Event Has It All

With fighters like Blake Bilder and Chris Curtis on the prelims, we know that the main card is going to have an insane level of talent contained in it. Starting off the night is Eryk Anders, who sat down with us for an exclusive interview earlier this year.

Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr will duke it out over who deserves a spot in the featherweight division's top 15 and this fight has all the ingredients of a show stealer. After that, we've got Mike Mallott, who is 2-0 in the UFC, looking to become the next Canadian star at the expense of Adam Fugitt.

After that, we've got a long awaited fight for the co-main event spot. Former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will look to demand a chance to get his belt back, but he's got to get through Beneil Dariush to do so. Dariush has made it impossible to look past him; 8 wins in a row with 4 finishes, Beneil just looks better and better as he continues to fight.

For the main event, we've got Amanda Nunes taking on Irene Aldana for bantamweight gold. The challenger, Irene Aldana, has won two fights in a row and has won both of these by way of KO/TKO. Additionally, she's finished 11 of her 14 wins. No stranger to the finish either, Amanda Nunes is the female GOAT and can everything except have a boring fight.