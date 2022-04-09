UFC 273 live stream: Where to watch the full fight card online

The streaming services of the Ultimate Fighting Championship might seem rather complicated if you are new to the sport. Here are all the ways you can watch the UFC 273 live stream.

Where to watch UFC 273: The best TV & streaming options

How to watch UFC 273

The upcoming UFC 273 will be available for streaming on ESPN+ through the UFC Fight Pass system on the official website of the organization. However, since this is a Pay-per-view event, the main card will not be available unless you pay for the actual event.

Other than that, ESPN+ is available on most cable services, so if you have it on your TV, you will not have to pay additionally. This refers to the United States specifically as most European countries have their own tv channels that pay for the entire PPV package and stream it for free.

Early Prelims and Prelims: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

ESPN+ is the official service that streams all UFC events throughout the year. In order to watch the early prelims and the prelims, you will need to subscribe for the regular UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

The cost the UFC Fight Pass is either €9.99 per month or €85.99 for the annual pass. You can watch the early prelims there which start at 6 pm ET.

The official prelims will be available on ESPN+ which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the annual pass.

UFC 273 Main Card: How to watch (USA, UK, Australia)

As mentioned above, people out of the USA might have additional ways to watch the upcoming event. TV services worldwide often acquire the license to stream the events on different channels.

If you want to stream it on your computer or phone, for example, you will have to pay for the event on the official UFC Fight Pass website. The current price of the pay-per-view event is $74.99.

Viewers in the United Kingdom have the opportunity to watch the UFC Main Event on the BT Sport Box Office service for £19.95. The prelims will have to still be watched on the UFC Fight Pass.

Viewers in Australia can gain access to the UFC 273 main card on the Kayo Sports streaming service for $54.95 AUD.

Reminder of the fight card: Who's in the Octagon for this event?

The upcoming UFC 273 will include 13 fights. The early prelims and the prelims have four each and the Main Card consists of five fights. You can catch our UFC 273 predictions and odds here.

Early Prelims

• Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

• Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

• Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

• Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Prelims

• Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

• Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

• Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

• Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Main Card

• Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung for the UFC Featherweight Championship

• Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (ic) for the UFC Bantamweight Championship

• Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

• Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

• Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Are there free live streams out there for UFC 273?

Unless you find the UFC streaming on a legal tv channel for free, there are no other options without paying at least some kind of a fee. Dana White has been battling illegal streamers for years now and while such still exist, we are strongly against such methods.