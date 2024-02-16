Hernandez vs Kopylov Prediction: Kopylov is a Live Dog

This late addition bout to UFC 298 was initially supposed to take place last year — and our Hernandez vs Kopylov prediction is that it might end up being one of the most fascinating fights all weekend.

While these two fighters have nearly identical professional records, they have gotten to this point by employing completely different styles. With each middleweight fighter looking to prove that their respective style reigns supreme, our Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov prediction is that this fight is sure to excite.

UFC 298: Hernandez vs Kopylov Prediction

Anthony Hernandez Preview

Anthony ‘Fluffy' Hernandez (11-2 with two KO and seven submission victories) earned his way into the UFC's middleweight rankings after an impressive defeat of Edmen Shahbazyan back in May 2023, via ground and pound in the third round.

While that finish was technically a TKO, Hernandez got to that position as a result of his grappling.

In fact, Hernandez might even be the best grappler in the entire middleweight division; especially considering that he has submitted Rodolfo Vieira — who is generally considered to be the UFC's best 185-pound grappler — in the past. It's the same reason why Hernandez is a moderate favorite heading into this UFC 298 fight.

Although ‘Fluffy' is no slouch in the striking department, our Hernandez vs Kopylov prediction is that Hernandez will be looking to get the fight to the ground, early and often. If he can manage to do so, we are extremely confident that he'll get his hand raised in Anaheim.

Roman Kopylov Preview

Roman Kopylov (12-2 with 11 KO victories) is one of the middleweight division's most feared strikers. In fact, after losing his first two fights in the UFC, Kopylov has responded by going on a four-fight win streak — with three of those fights ending via KO/TKO.

"He's in the rankings already, he's No. 15, and I guess it's my turn to switch with him in the rankings."



Roman Kopylov eyes a spot among the top ahead of his #UFC298 bout against Anthony Hernandez ‼️



Read the full story➡️: https://t.co/lvGNPJY8eVhttps://t.co/lvGNPJY8eV — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 16, 2024

Kopylov is a devastating kickboxer who is always looking to separate his opponent from consciousness when he enters the octagon.

And considering that Kopylov will be at a distinct grappling disadvantage against Hernandez, our Hernandez vs Kopylov prediction is that this striker will be looking to finish the fight early — which could result in him getting a bonus added to his base payout.

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov: A Finish From the Underdog

Our official Hernandez vs Kopylov prediction is that Roman Kopylov (currently a +200 underdog) will win by knockout.

Kopylov will be looking to start this UFC 298 main card off with a bang — and he has just the tools to do so.

While we do respect Hernandez's grappling, we still believe that Kopylov will be able to break through with a KO finish — which is why we believe that Kopylov to win by KO @ +350 is a great bet.

Then again, Hernandez is live for a submission victory, as well. For that reason, we would suggest taking a look at Hernandez to win by submission at +180 if you fancy his grappling skillset.

If either of our two predictions come true, the PPV portion of UFC 298 is sure to start off in exciting fashion! Be sure to clear your schedule for Saturday night.