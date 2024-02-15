UFC 298 Odds: Volkanovski and Topuria With Equal Chances

Finally, a competitive card that is absolutely stacked, right? There is such an abundance of top-tier bouts on this card that it will be difficult to pick only a few to bet on. With this said, here are the best UFC 298 odds.

UFC 298 Odds: The Best Volkanovski vs Topuria Odds

Volkanovski vs Topuria Odds – Moneyline

Alexander Volkanovski has been the Featherweight champion for 1528 days, which puts him in 5th place in UFC history for the longest championship reign. He has never lost a match in this weight class. His two defeats to Islam Makhachev were in Lightweight and his last defeat before that was in 2013 when he was fighting at Welterweight.

In more than four years as champion, he has probably never faced such a fierce challenger. He has always entered his defenses as a huge favorite and there was never really a conversation that he may lose his belt. For the first time, he is not a betting favorite as both fighters have been given equal odds (-110) to win.

UFC Odds – Volkanovski vs Topuria Method of Victory

Ilia Topuria is not a fighter who typically goes to distance in his bouts. He is unbeaten with 14 wins, 12 of which came early. He has 4 KO wins and 8 Submission wins. With such a wild resume, we should explore the options in this market. If you believe that you know exactly how the match will end, you can bet on your fighter of choice plus the exact method of victory.

• Volkanovski by Decision or Technical Decision: +275

• Volkanovski by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

• Volkanovski by Submission: +1400

• Draw:

• Topuria by Decision or Technical Decision: +425

• Topuria by KO, TKO or DQ: +350

• Topuria by Submission: +450

Volkanovski vs Topuria Round to Win Odds

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Ilia Topuria made a prediction and said that he would knock out Volkanovski in the opening round. If you believe in this outcome or even if you have a different idea, this is the market with the highest odds possible. You can pick the winner and the exact round in which he will win.

• Round 1: Volkanovski (+750) & Topuria (+600)

• Round 2: Volkanovski (+1000) & Topuria (+800)

• Round 3: Volkanovski (+1400) & Topuria (+1100)

• Round 4: Volkanovski (+2200) & Topuria (+1600)

• Round 5: Volkanovski (+3000) & Topuria (+2500)

The Best UFC 298 Odds From the Rest of the Card

As mentioned at the start, this card is stacked with extremely tough bouts and there are fewer solid betting favorites than usual. Here are the UFC 298 betting odds for the full card.

Main Card:

• Featherweight Title: Alexander Volkanovski (-110) vs Ilia Topuria (-110)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-225) vs Paulo Costa (+187)

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal (+187) vs Ian Machado Garry (-225)

• Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (-225) vs Henry Cejudo (+187)

• Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez (-225) vs Roman Kopylov (+187)

Prelims:

• Women's Strawweight: Amanda Lemos (-138) vs Mackenzie Dern (+110)

• Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-138) vs Justin Tafa (+110)

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (-1200) vs Carlos Vera (+700)

• Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang (-125) vs Brendson Ribeiro (+100)

Early Prelims:

• Welterweight: Josh Quinlan (+170) vs Danny Barlow (-200)

• Welterweight: Oban Elliott (-300) vs Val Woodburn (+240)

• Women's Flyweight: Andrea Lee (+162) vs Miranda Maverick (+188)