Ciryl Gane Vs Tai Tuivasa Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 67 All The News And Updates Are Here

After a fun UFC on ESPN+ 67 press conference, the fighters have to pass one final test before Saturday fights – the UFC fight night weigh-in. Everybody is looking more than ready, let’s see how it plays out!

The event is headlined by the bout between the former interim 265-pound champ Ciryl Gane and Aussie kickboxer Tai Tuivasa, while the co-main brings the bout between the ex-185-pound division champ Robert Whittaker and tough Italian mixed martial artist Marvin Vettori.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time And Results

Please take a look at the UFC on ESPN+ 67 full fight card to see the schedule. The official UFC weigh-in gets underway at 3 AM ET (9 PM CET), and you can watch it on The MMA Crazy channel. You can see the results below.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 9 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nasrat Haqparast (155) vs. John Makdessi (154.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Featherweight (145 pounds): William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, noon ET, 6 PM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Dustin Stoltzfus (186) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (186)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Fares Ziam (156) vs. Michal Figlak (156)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Benoit Saint-Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Khalid Taha (135) vs. Cristian Quiñonez (136)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Ailin Perez (144.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (145)

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori were both sharp on the scale in hitting 1️⃣8️⃣6️⃣ pounds for the #UFCParis co-main event. Full story: https://t.co/8GZjV5u4TD pic.twitter.com/C2PYYFTvvJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 2, 2022

Luckily, everybody was on point at today’s Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa weigh-in. A few fighters looked a bit dried, but that’s all part of the game. Fighters sometimes cut so many pounds to hit the scale, it’s all normal!

Don’t forget to sit next to your TV on Saturday at noon ET (6 PM CET) and watch UFC on ESPN+ 67. This might be an early card for the USA fans, but Europeans are gonna love this one!