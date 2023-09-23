Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige Live Results – UFC Fight Night 228

Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige will be tonight's co-main event. UFC Fight Night 228 has delivered some memorable bouts thus far and with momentum like this, it's likely that the main and co-main fights will live up to expectation. Bryce Mitchell will look to bounce back after his first loss in the UFC.

The UFC matchmakers don't think that Bryce lost much stock in his Ilia Topuria loss; they set him against another absolute stud, Dan Ige. '50K' Ige has won two in a row and is deserving of a big named opponent. Nobody more fitting than Mitchell. Two very exciting and well-rounded guys will go at it to see who will take that next step towards the elusive title shot they've been so close to getting.

Here, we'll give the Mitchell vs Ige live results and commentary of the bout. Round by round updates and my personal take on how the rounds are being scored, really everything that you'll need to know.

Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige – What's on the Line?

This fight is very much a push for a spot in the top ten. Bryce Mitchell las claim to the number 10 spot in the featherweight rankings. Ige isn't far behind, and a win here would probably propel him into the that next level of the ranks. The 145lb division is incredibly stacked and everyone with a number by their name is worth watching.

Not only does a win bring the victor closer to the title, but there are only big fights to make. Everyone has a name in these ranks. Bigger names result in more eyes and more eyes results in more money and, often times, more of a push. Let's see how things play out! Here are the Mitchell vs Ige live results.

UFC Fight Night 228 Co-main Event – Mitchell vs Ige Live Results

It's time to get to our co-main event! Bryce Mitchell will look to correct the course of his career and enter the win column once again. Get the win, get another, maybe another, and then a title fight — that's what Bryce is looking for.

However, someone has similar plans for his career and similar plans for his night: enter the cage and get a win. Only one fighter can get what they're after in this main event. It's time for Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige!

Round 1: Despite some technical difficulties hindering me watching the entire round, the last portion looked like round one goes to Mitchell. Ige is having success with the hands, but Bryce still found the takedown and ended the round on top in the mount position.

10-9 Mitchell

Round 2: When Ige lands, it makes its mark. Bryce's right eye is a mess; it's swollen shut and cut on either side. Dan lands big and heavy often, but Mitchell's chin is made of stone. Things seemed to be going in Dan's favor, Bryce even pulled guard at one point. But, one powerful takedown right to mount garnered over a minute of control time for Bryce, potentially stealing the round.

10-9 Mitchell

Round 3: These rounds are very hard to score. Both Ige and Mitchell have had their moments in this fight. Mitchell really took over in this round. He secured a takedown much earlier and manages to find his way onto the back no matter what Ige does right. However, he got caught up with a minute left, letting Dan end the fight in a winning position.

I'm not sure how much there is to looking confident as the fight ends, but Dan was the first to get up and he looked better. Very close.

10-9 Mitchell

Official Result: