Published

4 hours ago

on

Zuckerberg vs Musk In A Boxing Match!?

Zuckerberg vs Musk. If living legend Roy Jones Jr has his way, we will get to see that tech bro superfight pitting Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg against X/Tesla bossman Elon Musk.

The Hall of Fame fighting pride of Pensacola took to social to extend an invite to Zuck and the mercurial Musk to get it on, in a ring, not a cage.

Zuckerberg Vs Musk Would Kill on PPV

You are aware that chatter has gone on for months about the possibility of some type of tech    titan battle.

Here is what Jones posted:

Roy Jones Jr wants Zuckerberg Vs Musk superfight in a ring

Fingers crossed this comes to fruition!

We have followed this Zuckerberg Vs Musk potential event for a couple months—and I am guessing a physical clash doesn’t come to pass.

But who knows… money and ego and such can collide and strange things can come of it.

Zuckerberg Vs Musk

Not sure, but I’m guessing Musk would be the less likely of the two to agree to a Zuckerberg Vs Musk scrap… but I’m just guessing.

Also, I’m not sure who Jones would be in front for on this endeavor—maybe Official Celebrity Boxing?

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

