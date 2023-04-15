Yamaguchi Falcao In For Sena Agbeko Versus David Morrell

Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. will now face Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia SHOWTIME PPV production on Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Morello replaces Ghana’s Sena Agbeko, who was originally scheduled to face Morrell but had a licensing issue with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia in a 12-round showdown.

The pay-per-view will feature Morrell Jr. vs. Falcao in the co-main event over 12 rounds, and a super middleweight rematch, Gabriel Rosado versus Bektemir Melikuziev.

Plus, 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia faces Mexico’s Kevin Salgado in the pay-per-view opener.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

Not sure, by the way, what happened with Agbeko…

From a release announcing the opponent change:

A Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, added two dominant knockout victories in 2022 as he stopped Kalvin Henderson in June before a 12th-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly in November.

“Although I have a new opponent, the mission is still the same: seek and destroy,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’ve seen every style and I’m prepared to face anyone that’s in front of me. It’s go time as usual. Don’t miss this fight!”

A 2012 Olympian, Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1) represents his native Sao Mateus, Espirito Santo, Brazil. The 35-year-old has won eight-straight bouts heading into April 22, including a busy 2022 campaign that saw him earn five victories, including most recently knocking out Ernest Amuzu in December. Falcao’s only loss came via a close decision against Christopher Pearson in May 2019, which immediately preceded a December 2019 draw against super middleweight contender D’Mitrius Ballard.

“They call me ‘The Problem’ and I am coming to show the world that I have the talent and determination to become the WBA Super Middleweight Champion,” said Falcao. “I promise that everyone tuning in will be extremely happy with the show that we put on. I’m coming to win on April 22.”