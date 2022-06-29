UFC 276: Where To Watch And Stream Adesanya Vs Cannonier

There are no trips this week, UFC stays in the “Sin City”, but this time, we’ve got a pay-per-view coming up. UFC 276 is a very stacked card with two title fights and many promising bouts. It will go down on Saturday, July 2nd, in T-Mobile Arena.

Who else can't wait for #UFC276 this Saturday!? 🏆 Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

🏆 Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

💥 Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley

🔥 Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira pic.twitter.com/S0JV6XI9xL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 27, 2022

Despite Lauren Murphy Vs Miesha Tate being scrapped and moved for the other card, there are so many promising top-notch fights. NYFights will describe to you how to watch the whole event!

UFC 276 Streaming

There are many UFC 276 live stream options available. Let’s go through the majority of them!

You can subscribe to ESPN+ if you haven’t already (for those who live in the United States of America). A monthly ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99, but an annual membership of $69.99 saves 14 dollars. There is another great option. That is going to cover the preliminary card. But how about the main card?

You must buy ESPN+ PPV to be able to enjoy the stacked main card and two title fights. The price of UFC 276 main card live stream is 75 dot is worth every cent. But that’s not all, as there is a special offer!

If you buy one PPV (pay-per-view) event (UFC 276 goes down this weekend) plus a yearly ESPN+ subscription, it will cost amazing 99.98 dollars. The price of a PPV event is 75 dollars, but do as we said and your ESPN+ annual membership is going to cost only 24.98 dollars!

You can watch the preliminary card on ABC too (for those who live in the United States of America).

UFC on Fight Pass sounds like a top-notch option for the non-North American fans. You can watch the prelims, but there are tons of other options too:

Access to the endless MMA fight library, and the ability to re-watch all UFC events, and some MMA and grappling promotions;

Working on your technical aspect of the game by re-watching complex grappling/striking moves;

Time-travel and comparison between the different eras of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The monthly UFC on Fight Pass fee costs 11.99 dollars. Buy the annual package for impressive 114.99 bucks, it will save 29 dollars! It works on every single device, even Sony Play Station!

What Channel Is UFC 276 On?

UFC 276 prelims are going to air on ESPN and ESPN+, but you can also contact your local internet service provider/cable operator for more details.

Does your cable operator offer ESPN/ESPN+? Great, you can enjoy the prelims next to your TV! The UFC preliminary card also airs on ABC in the USA too.

Do you live in Canada? You can watch the preliminary card of UFC 276 and tons of other sports events with your TSN subscription! But if you’d like to enjoy the main card, please pay ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 276 Free Live Stream

NYFights heavily stands against illegal streams. Just pay and watch, don’t harm companies, your monthly ESPN+ subscription is so affordable. Forget about your cigars or alcohol for a day and you’ll enjoy the preliminary card. The card costs 75 dollars – don’t go out for the weekend and you’ve got the money on your account!

What Should Be The Most Entertaining Moments Of UFC 276? Why Should I Watch It?

Well, the co-main event of the evening is going to bring a lot of excitement, as it’s a trilogy match between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The two took part in great back-and-forth battles, and their second fight was super close. It split the MMA community, and many gave three rounds to Max Holloway. So we will see which fighter is better.

Adesanya meets Cannonier at the main event of the evening. Israel’s gonna have the massive advantage thanks to the big cage and his superb movement skills but don’t forget that Jared’s leg kick turned the lights out on Anderson Silva. One big shot and Adesanya could end up on the canvas.

While many members of the MMA community are writing Sean Strickland off, the NYFights believes Strickland deserves a good chance for the victory. He’s never on the central line, and this could be a massive problem for the kickboxing phenom Perreira. Also, O’Malley might hurt himself against very tough Pedro Munhoz, despite he’s a -260 favorite, so all the cards remain open!

Prelims are very fun to watch too – the clash of vets, Cerrone vs Miller, brings a lot of attention for the fans of legends! If you’re looking for knockouts or submission stoppages, we recommend you to focus on Dricus Du Plessis vs Brad Tavares, Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz, Ian Garry vs Gabe Green, and Julija Stoliarenko vs Jessica-Rose Clark.

Every single fight on UFC 276 fight card offers a different level of entertainment. This event is a piece of cake for diehard fans of all aspects of the stand-up game – the majority of the bouts are going to be total striking wars! Yet, a submission or two could make this PPV card even better!