UFC 276: Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier Press Conference Updates

UFC 276 is closing in, but before fighters cross their gloves, it’s time for some rounds of verbal sparring. There was some high-level back-and-forth at UFC 276 media day, and it can only get better at the official presser.

UFC 276 Media Day Highlights

You can take a look at the best moments in the playlist below.

Furious about roid charges, Adesanya offered 3 million bucks to everybody who proves he’s on steroids. Cannonier plans to bring “a different level” to the Israel Adesanya title fight.

Volkanovski hopes to KO Max Holloway and plans to move ten pounds up, while Holloway says “the winner of the legacy fight with Volk is not the 145-pound GOAT”.

Sean Strickland mocked Perreira’s striking, as expected, with the famous “it s*cks” syntax. Yet, Perreira didn’t pay much attention to it. He focuses on Israel Adesanya, claiming the next win could unlock him a title fight.

Two vets and legends, Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller were focused on making history. Sean O’Malley announces the KO win of Munhoz, and adds “people want to see me as a champion”. Munhoz praised Sean and called him legit, but hinted at a potential knockout victory.

Dricus du Plessis said “UFC did not give him any favor with Brad Tavares fight”, while Tavares was more focused on giving Cannonier a piece of advice for Adesanya’s fight.

Brad Riddell predicted a perfect night for his “City Kickboxing” MMA dojo, while Jalin Turner saw his bout with Riddell as “a breakthrough moment”.

Bryan Barbarena sees Robbie Lawler as a “dream fight”, while Lawler’s reaction to bumping to the main card after scrapping Lauren Murphy Vs Miesha Tate was a bit unusual.

Confident Ian Garry says “nobody’s gonna stop his undefeated run”, while Gabe Green called the Irishman “a little big-headed”.

Where To Watch UFC 276 Press Conference?

There are two ways to enjoy UFC 276 press conference – UFC’s official YouTube channel or UFC’s official Facebook page.

It will get underway at 6 PM ET on Thursday, which equates to midnight CET.

Potential Beef Alert

Two trash-talkers willll probably catch a lot of attention at the Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier press conference.

The first guy is, of course, Israel Adesanya, known for his epic ideas and trolling. His epic meme war with Robert Whittaker was so funny in the past, considering that Whittaker is a pretty much nice guy.

The second person is controversial Sean Strickland. A very underestimated trash-talker meets Alex Perreira, but let us ask you a question. Have you ever heard of a fighter who got both his Twitter and Instagram accounts banned for controversial posts?