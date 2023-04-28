Showtime All Access Epilogue Has Money Soundbites

Showtime All Access Epilogue on Saturday, April 29. The teaser reel they put out on Friday contained some stellar tidbits.

We hear analyst Abner Mares noting that both fighters started hesitant to mix it up. “They don't want to make a mistake, because the first one who does make a mistake will pay dearly,” Mares said. Then, footage of Garcia attacking Davis without proper patience.

Lots of fans at T-Mobile thought Garcia's attack in round 2 really bothered Davis. Not so, he held Ryan, but also slipped deftly most of the power shots thrown. In the Showtime All Access epilogue, we see Floyd Mayweather, promoter to Davis, ringside. Floyd makes a motion to those surrounding him, to calm down, insinuating that Ryan's attack wasn't too concerning.

Also, good audio from the ref Thomas Taylor, who tells Tank, “You're diving in and holding. Can't dive in and hold, bud.”

Floyd barks at Ryan during action, calling him “one trick pony.”

Money Soundbites on Showtime All Access From Ryan Garcia Trainer

We hear blow by blow man Mauro Ranallo note that Davis is ducking showy hook attempts, then bang. Davis threw a counter left hand that put Garcia on the mat.

“What a missile strike by Davis,” Ranallo screams.

Great capture, hearing Errol Spence tell a friend, “He got too confident,” after Ryan went down.

Also fascinating: You see Garcia trainer Joe Goossen telling Ryan, while he looks to Ryan's dad Henry, “I like what you did, but you can almost see him waiting for that. Get back to boxing smart.” Foreshadow alert!

The full epilogue screens after a replay of the Davis v Garcia bout. The replay starts at 9 PM ET.

