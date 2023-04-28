News

Showtime All Access Epilogue Has Money Soundbites

News

Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

News

John Gotti III Promises To Whack Floyd Mayweather on June 11

News

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather End Their Beef

News

Oscar De La Hoya: Death Threats Kept Me From Postfight Presser

News

Ryan Garcia Moving Up To Junior Welterweight After Loss

News

Undercard Fight Results: David Morrell Jr. Thrills, Others Fizzle

News

Davis vs Garcia Undercard Results from Las Vegas

News

Adrien Broner A No-Show at Own Press Conference

News

Adrien Broner To Fight Lawyer/Boxer On June 9

News

Showtime All Access Epilogue Has Money Soundbites

Published

57 mins ago

on

Showtime All Access Epilogue Has Money Soundbites

Showtime All Access Epilogue on Saturday, April 29. The teaser reel they put out on Friday contained some stellar tidbits.

We hear analyst Abner Mares noting that both fighters started hesitant to mix it up. “They don't want to make a mistake, because the first one who does make a mistake will pay dearly,” Mares said. Then, footage of Garcia attacking Davis without proper patience.

Lots of fans at T-Mobile thought Garcia's attack in round 2 really bothered Davis. Not so, he held Ryan, but also slipped deftly most of the power shots thrown. In the Showtime All Access epilogue, we see Floyd Mayweather, promoter to Davis, ringside. Floyd makes a motion to those surrounding him, to calm down, insinuating that Ryan's attack wasn't too concerning.

Also, good audio from the ref Thomas Taylor, who tells Tank, “You're diving in and holding. Can't dive in and hold, bud.”

Floyd barks at Ryan during action, calling him “one trick pony.”

Money Soundbites on Showtime All Access From Ryan Garcia Trainer

We hear blow by blow man Mauro Ranallo note that Davis is ducking showy hook attempts, then bang. Davis threw a counter left hand that put Garcia on the mat.

“What a missile strike by Davis,” Ranallo screams.

Great capture, hearing Errol Spence tell a friend, “He got too confident,” after Ryan went down.

Gervonta Davis scored a knockdown in round two against Ryan Garcia. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

Gervonta Davis scored a knockdown in round two against Ryan Garcia. Dave Moretti scored that round even, never forget. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

Also fascinating: You see Garcia trainer Joe Goossen telling Ryan, while he looks to Ryan's dad Henry, “I like what you did, but you can almost see him waiting for that. Get back to boxing smart.” Foreshadow alert!

The full epilogue screens after a replay of the Davis v Garcia bout. The replay starts at 9 PM ET.

NOTES FROM SHO: Showtime All Access spotlights the rest of the drama of fight week and features an exclusive, first-hand account of fight night and the tension and excitement felt by the fighters, their teams and loved ones who participated in one of the biggest and most successful fights in recent years.

The revealing sequence from the Showtime ALL ACCESS cameras provides an insider’s look at the precise moment the direction of Davis vs. Garcia changed in the second round, while flashing to the stunned reactions of the celebrity-filled crowd on April 22 when the momentum-shift occurred.

The Emmy® Award-winning series from SHOWTIME Sports was recently nominated for two more Sports EMMY Awards.

ALL ACCESS: Davis vs. Romero Epilogue was nominated for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage, while ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas was nominated for Outstanding Writing – Long Form.

ALL ACCESS has now been nominated for 13 Sports EMMY Awards since it premiered in 2012, winning five times. This year’s Sports EMMY Award winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on May 22.

# # #

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports.

SHOWTIME, which put out Showtime All Access Epilogue, is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands.

SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading