Ryan Garcia Moving Up To Junior Welterweight After Loss

The 24-year-old believes moving back up to 140 pounds is the right move because he admitted his legs felt “weak” when he entered the ring.

“I’m going to 140,” Garcia said during his post-fight press conference.

“You know, this fight’s not gonna deter me too much [from] my dreams. You know, I got in there with one of the best. You know, we fought. You know, I thought I did what I had [to do] to get in the ring. But I’ll feel much stronger at 140. … I’m gonna feel good. I’m gonna go up and fight the top fighters at 140, and that’s what I plan to do.”

Brighter Future At Junior Welterweight?

The popular fighter dropped to a catch weight of 136 pounds for the most significant fight of his career against Gervonta Davis on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The 24-year-old Garcia had some early moments but failed to capitalize as Davis floored him twice, including a left hand to the liver that sent him down to a knee for the full ten count in a seventh-round TKO defeat, the first of his pro career.