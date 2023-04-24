News
Ryan Garcia Moving Up To Junior Welterweight After Loss
Ryan Garcia will commit to the 140-pound division for his next fight and perhaps for the future.
The 24-year-old believes moving back up to 140 pounds is the right move because he admitted his legs felt “weak” when he entered the ring.
“I’m going to 140,” Garcia said during his post-fight press conference.
“You know, this fight’s not gonna deter me too much [from] my dreams. You know, I got in there with one of the best. You know, we fought. You know, I thought I did what I had [to do] to get in the ring. But I’ll feel much stronger at 140. … I’m gonna feel good. I’m gonna go up and fight the top fighters at 140, and that’s what I plan to do.”
Brighter Future At Junior Welterweight?
The popular fighter dropped to a catch weight of 136 pounds for the most significant fight of his career against Gervonta Davis on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The 24-year-old Garcia had some early moments but failed to capitalize as Davis floored him twice, including a left hand to the liver that sent him down to a knee for the full ten count in a seventh-round TKO defeat, the first of his pro career.
Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) tipped the scales at the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds in his previous fight on July 16 against former secondary 130-pound titleholder Javier Fortuna of the Dominican Republic. (37-4-1, 26 KOs) in Los Angeles. Garcia won by a sixth-round knockout.
However, the bout was initially slated to take place at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds until Fortuna asked for the fight to occur at 140 after having issues in training camp.
Davis demanded a 136-pound catchweight with a 10-pound rehydration clause preventing both boxers from weighing more than 146 pounds per an 11 a.m. secondary weigh-in on Saturday.
Garcia came in at 135.5 pounds Friday afternoon, while Davis checked in at 135.1 pounds. At their second-day weigh-in, Garcia was 144.9, and Davis was 144.1.
Garcia Suffers Disappointing Outcome
Because the rehydration clause was applied in the morning, allowing both fighters to add unlimited weight in the hours before the fight. Garcia was clearly the bigger man when the two combatants squared off on Saturday. Still, it wasn’t enough to fend off a determined Davis, who floored the Victorville, California, native twice before turning off the lights in the seventh round.
Although Garcia came up short, he was grateful for having taken part in a massive event for boxing and its fans.
“I feel like I’m still a big attraction in the sport,” Garcia said. “And moving up to 140, I think whoever I fight’s gonna be big, so it’s gonna be exciting to see where our careers go. You know, kudos to Gervonta. I hope the best for him, and, you know, he’s gonna do great things at 135. But I plan on moving up to 140 and doing my thing.”