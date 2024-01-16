Prospect Watch: Abdullah Mason

In this edition of Prospect Watch, we have a talented fighter who has been praised and who is highly expected to do great things in the sport as he rises and grows

Abdullah Mason first made noise in his impressive amateur career. Mason obtained championship status in the National Junior Olympics, the Eastern Regional Open competition twice, and the Junior Open twice. He was a USA Boxing Youth National Titleist.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum made no mistake in signing Abdullah Mason in October 2021. Vice versa for Mason joining a promoter that knows how to develop its prospects.

“Abdullah Mason is one of the most electrifying fighters I’ve ever seen,” said Arum. It takes a lot for the experienced veteran Arum to say it. When he sees promise he makes his opinion known to the world.

Abdullah Mason On A Roll

Mason is doing what prospects should do, staying active and keeping the ball rolling. Now undefeated in 11 fights with nine knockouts, Mason will return on February 8 on the Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz undercard at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His scheduled opponent is the undefeated, hard-hitting, and rugged southpaw Benjamin Gurment of Laredo, Texas (8-0-3, 5 KOs) in Mason’s first eight-round fight. It will give him the opportunity to potentially test his endurance against his opponent’s style and competitive grit.

A southpaw from Cleveland, Ohio, Abdullah Mason made his pro debut at age 17 at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas on November 5, 2021, against Jaylan Phillips of Florida (1-0,1 KO) on the Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche undercard.

Mason made a statement with a TKO win via three hard left hooks landing on the inside of Phillips’ face after backing him against the ropes. Mason delivered vicious shots upstairs, damaging Phillips while referee Robert Hoyle kept a keen eye, concerned about Phillips’ well-being and ultimately stopping the fight at 2:09 of round two for a successful debut.

In the past two years, Mason’s craft and skillset received admiration and respect from Top Rank ringside commentator Timothy Bradley Jr., the Hall-of-Famer and former unified, multi-division champion. Watching Mason’s fight against Jose Cardenas of Laredo, Texas (7-1, 5 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on November 16, Bradley offered his assessment.

“(He’s) mature, has a great team around him, his family’s around him. Works extremely hard, extremely dedicated to this craft. That’s what it takes to get to the top.”

ESPN colleague Bernardo Osuna added, “Accurate, poised, powerful, 19 years old. This is a fighter beyond his years.”

All In The Mason Family

Bradley and Osuna were both right in their perspectives. They back up what Mason himself says. “My family is one big team. It keeps us on track. We’re always in the gym… we push each other to the limit.” Mason says he is confident he will be a world champion one day.

Trained by his father/coach Valiant Mason and training alongside his brothers Amir Mason (4-1, 3 KOs), Adel Mason (1-0, 1 KO), Abdurrahman Mason (1-0, 1 KO) and soon-to-be pro Ibrahim Mason, Abdullah Mason has a tight-knit support system that promises success and a focused mindset.

Fans can enjoy seeing talent develop while watching the early performances of promising prospects like Abdullah Mason. It may very well be you will witness a future champ and star in the making.