Prograis vs Haney Purse: A Record Night Expected For Both Fighters

Regis Prograis defends his WBC super lightweight world title against Devin Haney this weekend, and both men can expect to make huge money from their fighter pay.

The challenger has already claimed that the Prograis vs Haney purse will be the biggest pay day of his career, and he’ll be hoping to add a world title at a second weight alongside it.

Whilst it’s the title on the line that will be everyone’s biggest motivation going into this one, we’ve got all the news of Prograis vs Haney prize money for Saturday night.

Prograis vs Haney: Here’s What The Main Event Stars Are Expected To Earn

It should be a record breaking night of fighter pay for both the men involved in the WBC super lightweight world title fight this weekend.

For the champion, his biggest pay day before the Prograis vs Haney purse reportedly came from his World Boxing Super Series final fight against Josh Taylor back in 2019.

Going into that fight both men were undefeated and fighting in the final of a huge tournament and for the IBF title.

Prograis lost the fight to his British opponent but walked away with a reported $1.6 million for his efforts over 12 rounds that night.

Following the defeat, he won fights against Juan Heraldez, Ivan Redkach, and Tyrone McKenna, where he wouldn’t have made as much money.

Then he faced Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title and following the victory, and his first world title, he confirmed he’d earned $1.3 million, just short of his boxer payout for the Taylor fight.

The 34-year-old wasn’t 100% happy with his purse from the Zepeda fight though, as the check initially didn’t clear and he took to social media to reveal that news.

Earlier this year he defended the title against Danielito Zorrila and is reported to have taken home $1 million for that fight.

Saturday’s Prograis vs Haney purse should dwarf the money the champion received for the loss to Taylor.

That’s partially because Haney is one of the biggest names in the sport right now, and the former undisputed lightweight world champion.

The undefeated 25-year-old unified the titles in 2022 when he defeated George Kambosos Jr, in a fight where he earned a reported $2.8 million, in a 70/30 split which went against him.

Before that he is said to have earned more from defending his WBC lightweight belt in fights against both Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares, with the latter being his highest pay day at the time.

He defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this year, in controversial circumstances, and earned a reported $4 million.

He did lose $25,000 of his earnings from his most recent fight, as a fine for shoving Lomachenko during the weigh-ins ahead of the fight.

Initially $400,000 of his fighter pay was held back following the incident, but the rest was released after he agreed to pay the fine.

However, having vacated his belts to move up in weight class and fight for another world title, it’s expected that the Prograis vs Haney purse should see him make even more money.

In a social media exchange with UFC star Sean O’Malley, ‘The Dream’ claimed he would make 16x the MMA fighter’s purse against Prograis.

That would see him making roughly $6 million from this weekend’s purse, although how accurate that is exactly can’t be guaranteed.

Prograis vs Haney: Here’s Why You Don’t Want To Miss This Fight

This one is an extremely intriguing fight, although it’s unlikely to become an instant classic and could certainly be one more for the purists.

It’s about more than the Prograis vs Haney purse when it comes to what will motivate both fighters, and arguably more than just the title at hand.

Both men will be looking to prove a point and really nail down their legacy as a great fighter with what would arguably be either man’s biggest win of their career.

At 34-years-old, Prograis is certainly closer to the end of his time as a boxer than the beginning and his career has only really taken off in the past few years.

Despite going into this one as the champion and the experienced super lightweight fighter, it’s still the biggest test for him to date.

He comes into this one with something to prove and the desire to stop the younger, more athletic, fighter away from his title belt.

For Haney it’s about proving that the win against Lomachenko wasn’t undeserved and that he’s got what it takes to beat the very best.

Going up in weight division to try and become a two weight world champion would also put him amongst the best pound-for-pound fighters.

In some ways he needs this win having chosen not to fight the likes of Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson at lightweight and instead vacate his belt.

Overall we can’t guarantee what the Prograis vs Haney purse will be this weekend, but it should be a really interesting fight.