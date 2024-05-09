Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr Purse: How to Become a Multi-Millionaire in 36 Minutes

The next few weeks in boxing will be phenomenal and the fun begins with a world title tripleheader in Perth, Australia. How much money will the superstars earn? Here is everything we know about the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr purse.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Purse: Enough Money to Buy a Nice Yacht

Vasiliy Lomachenko is one of the rare boxers who can boast seven-figure earnings from their bouts and this fight will make him even richer.

Diving straight into the figures, chances are that the champion will make a few million dollars again. It makes no sense for him to accept fights for less money than before.

According to certain sources, Lomachenko has earned more than $35 million throughout his boxing career, spanning 20 professional fights.

Most recently, he fought Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title and lost via unanimous decision. Since Haney vacated his belts, Lomachenko now has a chance to win the vacant IBF lightweight championship.

More importantly, Lomachenko was paid millions for his clash with Haney. While the exact figures remain in question, it appears that he earned between $3-4 million as a guaranteed purse. His overall earnings may have skyrocketed to around $10 million if we include the PPV share.

A year earlier, Lomachenko faced Jamaine Ortiz. While the American is not as attractive as Haney, for instance, Vasiliy made more money from this fight. The most trustworthy reports suggest a base pay of around $5 million.

There is no doubt that his share from the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr purse will be significant. But will he get the bigger cut?

Here is an interesting fact – George Kambosos Jr. has been making more money per fight recently. Let's start with his phenomenal performance against Teofimo Lopez.

He faced Lopez in 2021 and had his first big payday, he earned at least $1.2 million as a guaranteed purse. This is where things got crazy.

Kambosos Jr. faced Devin Haney twice in 2022. In the first unification bout, George allegedly earned a guaranteed purse of $10 million.

Since he lost and Haney became the undisputed lightweight champion, Kambosos Jr. was the lower-paid fighter in the rematch, making “just” $6 million.

His purse from the last outing against Hughes has not been disclosed but we assume he earned at least a fiver. This is about the figure we expect him to get from the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr purse.

We believe George will get the bigger cut, something around 60/40 in his favor. Making an educated guess here is impossible but we predict that Lomachenko will stack about $3.5 next to Kambosos' $5 million.

Here's Why You Don't Want to Miss Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr: Quick-Fire Preview

Lomachenko's professional career has been fraught with endless challenges against the strongest boxers in multiple weight classes.

He is a former world champion in three separate categories and even came close to becoming an undisputed champion (twice). Does “The Matrix” have enough time and strength to make one last charge for the ultimate achievement in boxing?

As for George, he has only 2 defeats in his career and both were caused by Devin Haney. The pinnacle of George's career was his victory over Teofimo Lopez, which won him the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

As you can see, you can't afford to miss this fight. Moreover, it is likely to last all 12 rounds, so you are almost guaranteed to see 36 minutes of elite boxing. And since we already predicted the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr purse, what's left for us is to also predict the winner of this phenomenal clash.