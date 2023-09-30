Las Vegas Undercard Result: Garcia Impresses, Lubin Back On Track

The Canelo vs. Charlo undercard featured matchups among multiple weight divisions with former and would-be champions, with one clear star emerging at age 20.

Lubin Wins Decision Over Ramos

In the co-feature in the super welterweight division, the packed house lustily booed the unanimous decision win by Erickson Lubin of Orlando (26-2, 18 KOs) over Jesus Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona (20-1, 16 KOs). It was the first loss for the promising prospect Romas. The scorecards read 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113 for Lubin. Former champion Lubin wins the WBC/WBA super welterweight world title eliminator.

Ramos appeared to control the first half of the fight with his sharp punching from both hands, landing on both the head and body. Ramos’ output dropped during the second half of the fight. Lubin picked up the pace a little bit. However, Ramos still outlanded Lubin in 10 out of the 12 rounds. Ramos landed 143 punches in the fight to 91 for Lubin.

Barrios Batters Ugas

In an interim WBC welterweight title fight, Mario Barrios of San Antonio (28-2, 18 KOs) owned Yordenis Ugas of Miami (27-6, 12 KOs), winning a slight upset by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 118-107 twice and 117-108.

Ugas showed tremendous courage throughout the fight, winning some of the early rounds. But while his heart never failed him, his right eye did. Previously injured in his loss to Errol Spence Jr., Barrios peppered the right eye with several left jabs and hooks as the fight progressed. Ugas had little answer for the Barrios attack, wearing down the more the fight went on.

Barrios dropped Ugas in the second round with a left hook and again in the 12th round with another left hook. The ringside doctor looked at Ugas’ eye thrice during the fight but allowed the fight to continue.

“It (the first knockdown) definitely set the tone, because early on, he caught me with a nice liver shot that slowed me down a little bit,” Barrios said. “Once I settled down a little bit and found that quick little jab, that’s when I was able to start picking up the pace.”

Garcia Passes Test Against Resendiz

In the opening bout of the Showtime PPV telecast, 20-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia of Phoenix (16-0, 13 KOs) passed the toughest test of his young career with an eighth-round stoppage of Armando Resendiz, of Nayarit, Mexico (14-2, 10 KOs).

Both fighters stood inside the pocket and traded power shots through the first seven rounds. Early in the eighth round, Garcia floored Resendiz with a right hook to the head following a left hand to the body, scoring a knockdown. Resendiz beat the count, and Garcia resumed the barrage. Referee Tony Weeks waived off the action at 1:23 of the round.

“It was a really hard fight,” Garcia said. “In training camp, I knew it would be the toughest fight of my career, and I left it all in the ring.”

Garcia hopes to have a world title fight in the first half of 2024. “I think I’m getting better every single fight,” he said. “And it starts at the gym. I’m getting back to the gym on Monday. I just have to keep getting better every single fight, fight harder opponents, and I’ll get that world title.”

Undercard Results: Nurmaganbet, Sanchez, Gausha, Gvozdyk Win

Super middleweight Bek Nurmaganbet of Kazakhstan, (11-0, 9 KOs) defeated Abimola Osundairo of Chicago (5-1, 3 KOs) via third round knockout. A left hand rocked Osundairo early in the round, and he finally fell to the mat from another left-hand power shot. He beat the count, but the referee called off the action. Nurmaganbet is rumored to be facing David Morrell on November 25.

Cuban-born heavyweight Frank Sanchez of Miami (23-0, 16 KOs) survived a first-round barrage from Scott Alexander of Los Angeles (17-6-2, 9 KOs), then turned the tables, dropping Alexander in the second round and then battering Alexander through four rounds. Alexander’s team determined he had enough and requested the fight be stopped for the fourth-round TKO victory by Sanchez.

After getting off the canvas, Sanchez used the rest of the fight to hammer Alexander with power shots. Alexander refused to go down again. At the end of the fourth round, Sanchez had Alexander trapped in the corner, and Alexander’s corner waved it off when the round ended.

In his first fight at middleweight since 2018, Terrell Gausha, a Cleveland native training out of Encino, California (24-3-1, 12 KOs), defeated KeAndra Leatherwood of Tuscaloosa (23-9-1, 13 KOs) by majority decision. One judge scored it even, 76-76, while the other two scored it 78-74 for Gausha.

Showtime Boxing opened up its streaming portion of the card with former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Oxnard, California (20-1, 16 KOs) earning a second-round knockout of Isaac Rodrigues of Brazil (28-5, 22 KOs).

Gvozdyk ended matters 54 seconds into the second round, landing a body shot. Rodrigues barely beat Tony Weeks’ ten count but was unable to continue.