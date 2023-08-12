News

Joshua vs Helenius Punch Stats For Joshua KO 7 Win

News

Fight Results: Joshua Blasts Helenius – Bring On Wilder

Announcements News Worldwide

Power Slap 4: Understanding the Power Slap League

Announcements News Worldwide

Power Slap 4 Fight Card: Full Card Outline

News

Fight Recap: Jake Paul Outlasts Nate Diaz

News

Overtime Boxing, New Promotion, Kicks Off in Atlanta

Announcements News

NYF Prospect Watch Update: Elijah Pierce Fights Friday

News

Jake Paul Next Fight Info: JP v Nate Diaz is SATURDAY

News

Crawford Beats Spence Jr. With Pound For Pound Performance

News

Undercard Fight Results: Cruz, Santiago, Tellez Prevail

News

Joshua vs Helenius Punch Stats For Joshua KO 7 Win

Published

47 mins ago

on

Joshua vs Helenius Punch Stats For Joshua KO 7 Win
Matthew Pover photo for Matchroom

Joshua vs Helenius punch stats are in. Anthony Joshua used the jab to set the tone, and then put a stamp on it with a massive right hand which felled Robert Helenius in round seven of their clash at O2 in London, and on DZN.

We had Joshua vs Helenius round by round coverage, and had AJ ahead 4-1-1 after six rounds.

Check out these numbers from CompuBox:

Joshua vs helenius punch stats from CompuBox

We gave Helenius the first, he threw more, CompuBox said. In the second, Joshua anded two more shots than Helenius, he won it. Round three, AJ out-landed Helenius 13 to5. In the fourth, tight round, AJ went 8-27 to 6-26 for the loser.

To round five, AJ went 13-37 to 12-29 for the Viking warrior. In the sixth, 17-37 for AJ to 8-21 for Helenius, and in round seven, adios time for us before analyzing Joshua vs Helenius punch stats.

“Through six rounds Joshua and Helenius had landed 51 and 34 jabs respectively compared to 15 and 11 power punches. The contest of jabs ended abruptly in the seventh round, courtesy of an overhand right thrown by Joshua that put Helenius down and out,” CompuBox told us post fight.

Joshua vs Helenius Punch Stats Postfight Chatter

Joshua vs Helenius punch stats, AJ wins via KO7

The jabs told the tale before the bomb right did, according to my eyes and the Joshua vs Helenius punch stats

AJ thanked Helenius in the ring after. He thanked him for saving the show. He was then asked if he felt pressure to get a stoppage, and as is typical, acted a bit peeved after having his hand raised.
People should let him do his thing, he said.
OK, is Deontay Wilder next? AJ played off the question, complaining of a bad back, from carrying the division.
NOTE: Gayle Falkenthal posted a thorough recap, on NYFIGHTS.

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading