Errol Spence Jr. Signs With New Management Team

Fighters First Management Chief Executive Officer Adrian Clark announced today it has signed Errol Spence Jr., the unified WBC/WBA/IBF World Welterweight champion, to a management agreement.

Spence and Clark, both Texas natives, have a personal friendship that dates to 2012 while Spence was preparing for the Olympics games.

Prior to Fighters First Management, Clark independently negotiated deals for the hard-hitting southpaw with equipment and apparel giant, Everlast Worldwide.

“It is an honor to have Errol Spence Jr join the Fighters First family,” said Clark. “If you know Errol, you know how meticulous and calculated he is in business. In 11 years, he has only aligned himself with two companies (PBC and Everlast).

“For Fighters First to be the third company to represent Errol Spence Jr says a lot about who we are as a company,” noted Clark.

“I met with Fighters First months ago and I believe in their vision, not just for me but for the fighters,” said Spence Jr.

“AC has been a part of my team for a while. He put Everlast and me together. I trust him to continue to put things together for me,” added Spence Jr.

Errol Spence Jr. A Pound-For-Pound Fixture in Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. is a fixture on every significant pound-for-pound list and it is one of boxing’s top draws and biggest stars, making quick work of most of his opponents in his rise to becoming a unified 147-pound world champion.

A U.S. Olympian in 2012, the unbeaten southpaw began boxing at age 15 under his father’s guidance in Dallas.

Errol Spence Jr. packs plenty of power, inflicting early damage and then pouncing His record currently stands at 28-0, 22 KOs (78.57% knockout ratio).

Among his notable victories: Yordenis Ugas, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson, and Chris Algieri.

The upcoming July 29 unification bout against WBO World Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is the single most anticipated and desirable fight in boxing today.

Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford – Finally

“I told everyone that I was going to get the third belt from Ugas, then I was coming to take Terence's belt,” said Errol Spence Jr., adding that “it was always my objective to get this fight with Crawford done.”

“Our fight will be the most anticipated and action-packed fight that boxing has seen in the past 30-40 years. This is definitely a legacy fight,” added Spence Jr.

Fighters First Management On A Roll

Automotive engineer David Basha created Fighters First Management in March 2023. Basha recruited Clark to build the company from the ground up.

Since then, Clark has signed six athletes to Fighters First Management: Giovani Cabrera, Justin Figueroa, Sharahya-Taina-Moreu, Shawn McCalman, Brian Norman Jr., and Justin Pauldo.

Clark witnessed firsthand as a boxing manager and Founder/CEO of AC Sports Management the dangers posed when athletes began earning significant money with little training on how to secure their assets from those who would prey on.

AC Sports Management was acquired by Ballengee Group in 2019.