Connect with us

News

Can Danny Garcia, Age 34, Cap His Career With Solid Run At 154?

News

No, I Did Not And I Will Not Accept Adrien Broner Invite To Spar

News

Will We See Dmitriy Bivol v Zurdo Ramirez Next?

News Worldwide

What the Departure of Seniesa Estrada Means For Golden Boy

News

Bantamweight Prospect Dylan Price Grabs 15th Win

News Worldwide

The Weekend’s Action In Germany Headlined By Austin Trout

News USA

Garcia vs. Fortuna Results: Ryan Garcia KOs Fortuna Then Calls Out Gervonta Davis

MMA Betting News

UFC Fight Night Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

MMA Betting News

UFC Fight Night Predictions: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Best Bets, Odds and Picks

News USA

Barboza Jr. vs Zorrilla Results: Barboza Batters His Way To Win, Future Title Shot

News

Can Danny Garcia, Age 34, Cap His Career With Solid Run At 154?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Can Danny Garcia, Age 34, Cap His Career With Solid Run At 154?

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia held a media workout in his hometown Wednesday, as he counts down to make his 154-pound debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday, July 30, topping a card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Danny Garcia is 34 years old and holds a 36-3 record, since debuting in 2007. He's presumably in the home stretch section of his career, and is being featured in a Showtime triple-header. Adam Kownacki pretty much needs to beat Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen in the co-main event, to get back lost momentum. Gary Antuanne Russell, who is near to securing some sort of title shot if he keeps it up, faces crafty vetRances Barthelemy in the TV opener.

Danny Garcia is trying 154 pounds after excelling at 140 and 147 pounds.

Brooklyn is a second home to Danny Garcia, who will fight at Barclays Center for the ninth time. He headlined the first boxing event at the building, stopping Erik Morales, then at the tail end of a storied career. Danny beat Morales, Zab Judah, Rod Salka, Lamont Peterson, Paul Malignaggi, and Ivan Redkach in BK.  He lost to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter in New York City's most populous borough.

Here are some quotes from Danny Garcia, speaking at the DSG Boxing Gym:

DANNY GARCIA

“Training has been going great. We’ve been in the gym for three months straight so we’re towards the end now and we feel fantastic.

“The time off was very important. After you’ve been fighting for a long time, I’ve been fighting world champions for the last ten years, I realized that my body felt great, but my mind felt foggy. It felt tired. It didn’t feel sharp. I knew that I needed my mind to rest, have some fun, and spend some time with my family. I needed time to enjoy everything that I worked so hard for, start to miss the game of boxing and then come back strong. I think that’s what I’ve done.

“Benavidez is a tough fighter. He has some skills. Obviously, he’s 27-1-1 and he’s fought some good fighters. I expect the best of him,” said Danny Garcia

“I want to knock him out but if the knockout doesn’t come, then we’re ready for 12 rounds. I just want to go in there and give the fans a great show.

“I always knew that 154 was my walkaround weight. A lot of people think I’m naturally small because I used to fight at 140 and 147. But I was squeezing myself down to get to those weights. Now I’m a little bit older, a little bit wiser. I don’t think that’s the right thing for me to do to lose all that weight.

“2020 was a good and bad year for me. I fought twice and made a lot of money, but at the same time, there was the pandemic. It was a tough year for me outside of the ring. It was stressful for everybody. I just needed a break. I was tired. I trained hard at the beginning of the year and then we went through the pandemic. I had to wake myself up to train hard again for one of the biggest fights of my career. It just took a mental toll on me. I was mentally tired. I banged it out with Spence. He got the decision, but I was still able to go in there and scrap for 12 rounds. I knew if I just took a break and came back, nobody could touch me,” said Danny Garcia

“I would definitely want to revisit the Spence fight at 154 pounds. We have history already. Once I start looking good at 154, there’s going to be a lot of great fights for me.

“You know what’s crazy? You miss the smell of the gym. When you haven’t been in the gym in a while and you walk in the gym, it’s like your mom’s homecooked food. I missed this,” said Danny Garcia

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading