Connect with us

News

Bantamweight Prospect Dylan Price Grabs 15th Win

News Worldwide

The Weekend’s Action In Germany Headlined By Austin Trout

News USA

Garcia vs. Fortuna Results: Ryan Garcia KOs Fortuna Then Calls Out Gervonta Davis

MMA Betting News

UFC Fight Night Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

MMA Betting News

UFC Fight Night Predictions: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Best Bets, Odds and Picks

News USA

Barboza Jr. vs Zorrilla Results: Barboza Batters His Way To Win, Future Title Shot

News USA

Roy Jones Jr. On Jake Paul: I Love What I'm Seeing

News

Fightnight Live Showcasing Dylan Price Saturday Night

News Worldwide

In Case Anyone Is Wondering, Novak Djokovic Is No Muhammad Ali

News USA

Who Is Flyweight Contender Ricardo Sandoval?

News

Bantamweight Prospect Dylan Price Grabs 15th Win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bantamweight Prospect Dylan Price Grabs 15th Win

Dylan Price seems to be progressing nicely as he and his father proceed on the pro path traveling the Devin Haney route.

Dylan did a stint with Mayweather Promotions but that relationship ended. His father David Price is looking to have more attention paid to the strategic build up of a prospect, with activity and a variety of opposition styles being paramount. To that end, Dylan got in great work in front of an enthused crowd in Chester, PA on Saturday evening. Here is a release giving details:

Ref Eric Dali, Dylan Price and NBA boss Damon Gonzalez

Ref Eric Dali, Dylan Price and NBA boss Damon Gonzalez. Michael Woods’ mic is seen

CHESTER, PA (July 18, 2022)–Bantamweight Dylan Price remained undefeated by displaying a scintillating performance in winning a 10-round unanimous decision over tough Drew Correll to capture the NBA Bantamweight world title at a sold out Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The six-bout card was promoted by Price Promotions.

Price came out fast by landing some wicked straight rights against the tall southpaw Correll. Correll looked to establish his long jab, and at times, he was successful. Price was able to put on some vicious combinations throughout the contest. He was able to mix in hard body combinations with four and five flush punches to the head.

Price was able to crack, but not break down the steel-chinned Correll. Almost any time Correll was teetering on being in serious trouble, he would keep Price honest with a little flurry of punches. Price's punches were accurate, and were accompanied with speed and power. Price came home with the victory and the title by scores of 99-91 and 98-92 twice.

Price of Sicklerville, New Jersey is now 15-0. Correll of Danville, New Jersey is 10-3.

The co-feature saw Frankie Lynn of Chester need just 32 seconds to dispose of Prince Francis in a one-sided battle of pro debuting middleweights.

Lynn dropped an overmatched Francis twice before the fight was halted.

Erron Peterson used a vicious body assault to take out Jeremiah Kendrick in round three of their scheduled four-round middleweight fight.

Peterson threw powerful punches to the side of Kendrick until it was determined that he had taken enough punishment for the evening at 2:56 of round three.

Peterson of Philadelphia is 1-0 with one knockout. Kendrick, also of Philadelphia, is 1-1.

Jalique Holden stopped Tyrique Gerald in round one of their four-round lightweight contest.

Michael Woods of Fightnight Live and Jalique Holden

Michael Woods of Fightnight Live snaps selfie with impressive newbie Jalique Holden.

 

 

The time was 2:59 for Holden of Delaware, who is 1-0. Gerald of Brooklyn, NY is 0-1.

Abimbola Osundairo put on a power-punching display and stopped Tariq Green in round two of their four-round super middleweight bout.

The time was 1:45 for Osundairo of Chicago, who is now 2-0 with one stoppage. Green of Philadelphia is 0-1.

The card kicked off with Aaron Newmose winning a four-round split decision over Jamir Anderson in a battle of debuting welterweights.

Newmose of Atlantic City won by scores of 39-37 twice, while Anderson won a card 39-37.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading