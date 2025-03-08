UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive
Two elite flyweight fighters are headlining another UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend — and these UFC...
-
Boxing
Fight Recap: Ryan Garcia Outfoxes Devin Haney In Stunning Win
After weeks of outrageous pre-fight behavior and unhinged antics culminating in missing weight on Friday, Ryan Garcia turns out to be crazy like a fox. Garcia...
-
Boxing
Haney vs Garcia Purse: More Than Enough Money to Retire
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will clash for the WBC super lightweight title this weekend and both will earn tens of millions of dollars. Unlike most...
-
Boxing
Barboza Jr vs McComb Purse: They Deserve More Money
How much money would be enough for you to risk your life in the boxing ring? A million? Two million? Most fighters never reach these figures...
-
Boxing
Fight Recap: Richardson Hitchins Gets Dicey Decision Win
Richardson Hitchins of Brooklyn (18-0, 7 KOs) found himself in real danger against Gustavo Lemos of Buenos Aires, Argentina (29-1, 19 KOs). By the final bell,...
-
Boxing
Anderson vs Mehry Purse: Who’s Getting the Bigger Bag?
American heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson will fight ex-WBA World cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy on a day when most eyes will be focused on UFC 300. Nevertheless,...
-
Boxing
Scotney vs Lefebvre Purse: Impressive Prize Money
Two undefeated female boxers will be competing for the IBF and WBO world super bantamweight title this weekend — and their Scotney vs Lefebvre purse proves...
-
Boxing
Rolly Romero Did Not Compare Himself To Jesus! (Or Did He?)
Rolly Romero aka Rolando Romero aka Rollies aka the Guy You Love To Hate got stopped Saturday night in round eight of his battle with Isaac...
-
Boxing
Player Hater’s Corner: The Case of Keith Thurman
It was supposed to be the return of one of boxing’s most enigmatic performers. This former unified world champion was set to once again be at...
-
Boxing
Pacheco vs McCalman Purse: Does Pacheco Deserve More?
The Fontainebleau arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be hosting two undefeated fighters as part of its co-main event — and our expected Pacheco vs McCalman...
-
Boxing
Blood Brothers: Fundora Upsets Tszyu By SD, Wins WBC & WBO Titles
Sebastian Fundora seized the opportunity of his life. With 11 days’ notice, he took on WBO World Super Welterweight champion Tim Tszyu, and few gave Fundora...
-
Boxing
Rivera vs Mathew Purse: Proper Payout For Popeye
Two 175-pound fighters are facing off in a highly touted bout that should earn a respectable Rivera vs Mathew purse. Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera...
-
MMA
What Is the UFC Fight Night Prize Money This Weekend? Main Event, Prelims Payouts
This week’s UFC Fight Night prize money cannot compare to the millions that will be spent on salaries next week but it is still worth talking...
-
Boxing
Goulamirian vs Ramirez Purse: Huge Fight, Huge Bags
WBA Cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and former WBO Super Middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will face off in the biggest boxing spectacle this weekend. Here is everything...
-
Boxing
Tszyu vs Fundora Purse: Record Breaking Pay for Tszyu
While this wasn’t the initial matchup we expected to see, the Tszyu vs Fundora purse is still an extremely impressive boxing payout — especially for the...
-
Boxing
Lara vs Zerafa Purse: Lara Must Like His Payout
One of the most underrated fight cards in a long time is taking place this weekend — which is proven by the hefty Lara v Zerafa...
-
Boxing
Viva Valdez! Oscar Valdez Wins TKO7 Over Liam Wilson
Oscar Valdez wanted to prove to himself he’s still got it. And he did, in front of a boisterous home crowd and at the expense of...
-
Announcements
UFC Fight Night Prize Money: The Payouts Up for Grabs This Weekend
Two of the world’s best female flyweight fighting are facing off in Atlantic City, New Jersey this weekend — and these UFC Fight Night payouts prove...