Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

BoxLab Promotions has unbeaten heavyweight Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) back in the swing of things Friday, April 26, 2024. “Pero” will face off against Jose Mario Tamez (4-3, 1 KO) of Monterey, MX, in a fight scheduled for 6-rounds or less which will air on DAZN.

He came from Camaguey, Cuba, and Pero now calls Las Vegas home. He trains with Bob Santos, the 2023 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year.

“I have big dreams of becoming the next heavyweight star, and every fight brings me one step closer to achieving that goal,” the Boxlab prospect Pero said. “I’m focused, hungry, and ready to showcase my skills in the ring. This is my time, I’m staying busy, and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

Coach Bob Santos On Dainier Pero Upside

“Dainier Pero is something special. He’s got the skills, the drive, and the potential to be the best young heavyweight out there,” said Bob Santos, Pero’s coach. “Pero possesses all the tools necessary to succeed at the highest level of the sport. He has incredible natural talent, a great work ethic, and a hunger for greatness that sets him apart from his peers. I’m proud to be guiding him on this journey and we will be ready this Friday.”

Pero: “I’ve had a great training camp leading up to this fight. I’ve pushed myself to the limit, surrounded by a team that believes in me and pushes me to be the best. I’m confident in my abilities, and I’m eager to put on a show for the fans.”