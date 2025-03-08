Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive

Making Music: Jaime Munguía Media Workout Notes

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

BoxLab Promotions has unbeaten heavyweight Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) back in the swing of things Friday, April 26, 2024. “Pero” will face off against Jose Mario Tamez (4-3, 1 KO) of Monterey, MX, in a fight scheduled for 6-rounds or less which will air on DAZN.

He came from Camaguey, Cuba, and Pero now calls Las Vegas home. He trains with Bob Santos, the 2023 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year.

“I have big dreams of becoming the next heavyweight star, and every fight brings me one step closer to achieving that goal,” the Boxlab prospect Pero said. “I’m focused, hungry, and ready to showcase my skills in the ring. This is my time, I’m staying busy, and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

Dainier Pero and coach Bob Santos

Coach Bob Santos On Dainier Pero Upside

“Dainier Pero is something special. He’s got the skills, the drive, and the potential to be the best young heavyweight out there,” said Bob Santos, Pero’s coach. “Pero possesses all the tools necessary to succeed at the highest level of the sport. He has incredible natural talent, a great work ethic, and a hunger for greatness that sets him apart from his peers. I’m proud to be guiding him on this journey and we will be ready this Friday.”

Pero: “I’ve had a great training camp leading up to this fight. I’ve pushed myself to the limit, surrounded by a team that believes in me and pushes me to be the best. I’m confident in my abilities, and I’m eager to put on a show for the fans.”

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

