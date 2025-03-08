Boxing Worldwide

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Betting Boxing Worldwide

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

MMA News UFC USA

UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive

Boxing Worldwide

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Boxing News

Making Music: Jaime Munguía Media Workout Notes

Boxing Worldwide

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Betting Boxing Worldwide

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Boxing Worldwide

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Betting Boxing Worldwide

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Boxing

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Published

on

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA
Photo: Lear Levin

Congratulations to Jose Corpas, Ryan O’Hara, Matthew Aguilar, and Hector Franco upon receiving recognition for their work for NY Fights by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). The 2023 “Bernies” awards recognize excellence in boxing journalism. Yes, boxing journalism still exists.

Jose Corpas won two major awards. For the Boxing Column category, Corpas won first place for his column, “The Unattached Fighter.”

From the riveting narrative about the realities of amateur competition, Corpas wrote:

“There was always one or two at every Golden Gloves.

You’d see them in the early rounds, never in the finals. They arrived alone at whatever school or church was hosting that night and stand in the wrong line.

That’s when I first spotted him. I won’t say his name, but I knew right away that he was unattached, that he had never trained in a gym.”

Corpas also won second place in the competitive Boxing Feature category (under 1,500 words) for his entry, “A Simple Gesture: Remembering Corpas vs. Laporte,” published on July 14, 2023. The feature story tells the tale of Corpas’ older brother, an amateur boxer whose loss to Juan LaPorte resulted in neighborhood bullying … until the victorious LaPorte stepped in to make things right.

Juan LaPorte

A promotion for an upcoming bout featuring featherweight Juan LaPorte from Jose Corpas’ award-winning feature story.

In addition, Corpas won an Honorable Mention for Boxing Feature (over 1,500 words).

Matthew Aguilar’s look at the relationship between Rudy and Genaro Hernandez won a BWAA 2024 Bernies Award.

Matthew Aguilar won honorable mentions in the Boxing Column category and for the Boxing Feature (over 1,500 words).

His feature story examined the relationship between brothers Rudy and Genaro Hernandez and the quest to see the late Genaro Hernandez inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The Armory in Minneapolis hosted the final Showtime Boxing card after a 37 year run with a record crowd of 4,357. Photo: Showtime Boxing

The Armory in Minneapolis hosted the final Showtime Boxing card after a 37 year run with a record crowd of 4,357 on December 15. Photo: Showtime Boxing

Aguilar’s farewell to Showtime Boxing, “For The Last Time, It’s Showtime” got the judges’ award for feature writing.

Ryan O’Hara received honorable mentions in both the Boxing Column category, and for Boxing Investigative Feature.

What is the reality about the drug test findings on Alycia Baumgardner? Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroom Boxing

What is the reality about the drug test findings on Alycia Baumgardner? Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroom Boxing

O’Hara’s examination of the drug testing controversy involving Alycia Baumgardner and her effort to clear herself won recognition in the Investigative Feature category.

Boxing Writers Awards BWAA

In Column Writing, O’Hara’s hard-hitting editorial on domestic violence involving professional boxers was honored.

Hector Franco was recognized with an honorable mention in the Boxing Investigative Feature category for a piece looking back at the rematch between Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley on September 13, 2003, and the controversy after the storied rematch.

As Franco wrote:

“Oscar De La Hoya-Mosley 2 is a fight that deserves to be remembered as a no-contest or at least be cited with an asterisk despite what the record books leave written.

Maybe De La Hoya should have been awarded the victory, but the fight has more meaning than being a bad decision.

It’s a fight that should be highlighted as one that shows how drug testing and lack thereof can impact fights on the highest level.

Shane Mosley has never tested positive on any drug test and shouldn’t necessarily be villainized or have all his accomplishments questioned.

But he is an example of what could be taking place behind closed doors that has yet to come to light.”

Aguilar, O’Hara, and Franco were also Boxing Writers Award winners in 2022.

The judges for the 2023 BWAA Bernies were: Ron Borges, (former) Boston Globe and Boston Herald and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF); Tommy Deas, USA Today Sports Network; Bernard Fernandez (retired) Philadelphia Daily News, former president BWAA, member IBHOF; Wallace Matthews, Nat Fleischer Award winner, former BWAA President, member IBHOF; Jake Donovan, BoxingScene, Senior Writer; and Anthony Carter Paige, (retired) WFAN Radio and former BWAA President.

 

 

 

Related Topics:

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is West Coast Bureau Chief based in San Diego, California.

Continue Reading