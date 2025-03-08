Oscar De La Hoya on Message in NYC for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya hit NYC clear eyed and on point, looked to me, as he waited for the Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia clash presser to get cooking on Tuesday afternoon. That faceoff unfolds April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and on DAZN PPV.

His sharpness stood out to me, as he spoke on a desire to get persons on similar pages, in order to facilitate the best matches being made.

“It’s respecting your elders,” he said to Todd Grisham, Ak Reyes and Barak Bess prior to the presser kicking off. “I respect Bob Arum as a promoter,” said the Golden Boy, who been asserting himself more this year.

He admitted he wants to “catch up” to Arum, who has a forty year head start on him.

The subject came up as Oscar spoke on the matter of Ryan Garcia—- will he re sign with GBP? Oscar hopes so, “I got that vibe,” he said, from a Monday night meeting. “It depends, we want to continue to a great job, do the biggest numbers on PPV.”

Yep, there have been dramas and such. Oscar says, and this is crucial, he knows from Arum to not take it personally.

He was asked for his advice to Ryan, on how to handle super skilled Haney. “He has to fight aggressively, he needs to make Haney uncomfortable.” Those two are 3-3, in the amateurs, he said so they know each other well. He hopes, as we do, that the shoulder roll won’t be back.

All in all, good showing from ODLH. Will the fighters combine on April 20 as well, to offer a fun style clash? We will soon see