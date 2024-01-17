UFC 297 Odds: Strickland Favorite To Defend Title

UFC’s first pay-per-view of the year happens this weekend with Sean Strickland defending his middleweight title for the first time.

We’ve got all the UFC 297 odds if you want to make some money to kick off your 2024 in as exciting a fashion as UFC.

UFC 297 Odds – The Best Strickland vs Du Plessis Odds: Fight Not Expected To Go The Distance

At NYFights we’ve looked around for the best places to find your Strickland vs Du Plessis odds for their big unification fight.

If you want to know where to put your hard-earned money and what the best UFC odds are this weekend then you’ll want to keep reading.

Strickland vs Du Plessis Odds – Moneyline

The Strickland vs Du Plessis betting odds certainly make it seem like the two men are tough to separate for the main event at UFC 297.

Champion Strickland comes into this one off three wins in a row and is the -125 favorite according to DraftKings, BetMGM, and BetUS. BetOnline make him a -123 favorite, so there’s not much difference in the UFC odds.

His opponent might be the underdog but Du Plessis isn’t far behind on the UFC 297 betting odds. He can be found at +105 on DraftKings and BetMGM, BetOnline have him at +103 and BetUS give him a -105 chance.

UFC Odds – Strickland vs Du Plessis Method of Victory

With the two fighters sharing 20 knockout wins between them in their careers the UFC odds this weekend favor the fight to finish that way once again.

However, the UFC 297 betting odds do also give us plenty more options for how the fight might end. We’ve got a list of the best Strickland vs Du Plessis odds for method of victory.

Strickland is given a +200 chance to win by TKO/KO by DraftKings and MGMBet, which are the best odds. DraftKings and BetOnline give him a +300 chance of winning on points, and the latter make him +1200 to win by submission.

Du Plessis is made +250 by BetUS to win by TKO/KO, +550 for a submission victory by BetMGM and +1000 to have the judges’ scorecards crown him new champion by DraftKings.

Strickland vs Du Plessis Round to Win Odds

The Strickland vs Du Plessis betting odds for the method of victory tell us that the bookmakers believe the fight will be over before going to the judges’ scorecards.

As such the UFC odds on which round the fight will be ended become even more interesting, as the fight going to the final bell is all but ruled out according to many.

Both DraftKings and BetMGM think it could be a very quick fight, with the fight ending in round one given a +250 chance. Round two is given a +350 chance, whilst the third five minutes is at +600. The fight to go into the championship rounds is given odds of +800 and +1100, depending if you think it’ll be finished in the fourth or fifth round, respectively.

BetOnline and BetUS are giving the best UFC 297 odds for which fighter might finish the fight in the opening round.

They give Strickland odds of +600 and Du Plessis odds of +450 to finish the fight in the opening round.

The second round is given a +850 chance by DraftKings and BetMGM for Strickland and a +650 chance by all four of the bookmakers.

BetMGM are out on their own for the title to change hands in the third round, at +2200, whilst Strickland is +1100 to defend the title in the same five minutes.

BetUS’ +1600 is the best UFC odds for Strickland in the fourth whilst Du Plessis is +1800 with DraftKings.

Finally BetMGM, DraftKings and BetOnline all make the challenger +2500 to win in the last round and DraftKings make Strickland +2000 in the same round.

Best UFC 297 Odds from the Rest of the Card

It’s not just the Strickland vs Du Plessis odds that are catching our attention for this weekend and there are plenty of other UFC 297 betting odds to look at too.

Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras is a rematch from their fight on Dana White’s Contenders’ Series, which Sidey won inside the distance.

BetOnline make him +250 to finish their second meeting by TKO/KO and that’s definitely the best bet.

Mayra Bueno Silva is favorite to defeat Raquel Pennington and BetOnline make her +180 to win by submission. Pennington’s best chance of victory is by decision and BetUS have her at +240 to do so.

Movsar Evloev is favorite to beat Arnold Allen and he normally gets his wins by way of decision, as does the Brit.

That suggests it’ll go the distance one way or another but Allen’s most recent two wins have come by TKO and he’s +800 on BetOnline to do the same again whilst picking up a surprise victory over the Russian.