UFC 293 Results: Strickland Shocks the World

The UFC results are in and the dust has settled from this event. To the surprise of many, Sean Strickland took it to Israel Adesanya and defeated him. Even more impressive is that he left no room for controversy; he performed clean, he won four of five rounds and he completely shut the former champion down.

The entire main card was a memorable one, especially with the energy that the Sydney crowd brought. Though we saw some moments that may have been upsetting for the crowd, the beauty of these performances will put a mask over any heartbreaking results. Let's get into these UFC results!

UFC 293 Results: And New!

He did it! Sean Strickland defied the odds and took it to Adesanya. This is not what most people were expecting to read when looking into the UFC 293 results. Strickland landed an absolute bomb in the first round that nearly took Izzy out; the then-champ recovered and just barely won the next round. Sean then picked back up and proved that the first round was no fluke.

With how well Sean fought, it was hard to tell whether or not there was something off about Adesanya. Regardless, this was a perfect performance by our new UFC middleweight champion. His Philly-shell style, pressure and never ending gas tank proved to be too much for Stylebender.

Even going into the fifth round, it was Sean fighting like he's was down on the scorecards. Adesanya had no sense of urgency, making it look like he was beaten mentally and physically. There are no easy fights in the UFC, especially not at this level, but Strickland made it look, well, not too difficult.

With that being said, we all have off days. Adesanya's strength of schedule and UFC results thus far have been some of the most impressive in the company's history. I think an immediate rematch would be fitting.

UFC Results: Alexander Volkov Submits Tai Tuivasa

This was one of those fights where you really didn't want to see anyone lose more than you wanted to see anyone win. Volkov and Tuivasa are some of the nicest guys at heavyweight. Sydney didn't get the shoey celebration that it wanted, but the UFC 293 results show that we got to see an Ezekiel choke submission, which is very rare.

Even if Tai survived and made it to the final bell, the UFC results would've still shown Alexander winning. He was winning this entire fight. His lead leg that he uses almost like a jab had Tai struggling from the opening minute. Right when Tuivasa was having success with his own kicks, he was taken down, mounted and then forced to tap late in the second round. Three wins in a row, having finished all of these fights, Volkov deserves another fight up the ranks. Perhaps it will be a rematch with Curtis Blaydes next?

Manel Kape Beats Felipe dos Santos

This was such a banger! Felipe dos Santos had a UFC debut on that reminds me of Diego Lopes; it was on short-notice against a highly ranked opponent, but they really went out there and made it competitive.

Of course, it was Kape that is on the better side of these UFC 293 results. Felipe dos Santos may have not gotten the win, but he earned the respect of Kape, all of the fans in Sydney and those watching via PPV.

This is how Kape fights. He more often than not is just a step ahead and he has this swagger about him when he's in there. Though he's brash and maybe needs a bit more PR training on the mic, he's deserving of that big name fight that could propel him to the next level. Rebook Manel vs Kai Kara-France.

Justin Tafa Stops Austen Lane

Nothing anticlimactic for the UFC results this time around for Tafa and Lane! When they first encountered each other, the fight only lasted 29-seconds and was called a no contest after an eye poke stopped the action. This time around, the UFC threw the fighters in Tafa's backyard. With him fighting close to home, the oddsmakers had him as a favorite and they were right for doing so!

Tafa found a big shot early and got the crowd off of their feet. Excluding the aforementioned no contest, Tafa is on a three-fight winning streak with three first-round knockouts.

UFC 293 Results: Tyson Pedro Wins Big

Tyson Pedro reminded us all what he's capable of last night. He showed up and showed out. The start of our UFC 293 results, for the main card that is, shows Pedro scoring a first-round knockout. His hands looked great and his post-fight celebration looked very on point, too.