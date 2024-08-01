Magomedov vs Oleksiejczuk Prediction: ‘Shara Bullet’ Needs a Real Challenge

Bookmakers have no doubts that the undefeated Sharabutdin Magomedov will take no prisoners on Saturday. Will he extend his winning streak or will Michal Oleksiejczuk shock the world? Here is our Magomedov vs Oleksiejczuk prediction.

Magomedov vs Oleksiejczuk Prediction: Entirely One-Sided

Sharaputdin Magomedov Preview

Despite Shara Bullet's growing media weight, the UFC is in no rush to promote him at the expense of improving opposition. Instead, Bullet is once again being asked to run over a middleweight who is unlikely to last more than a couple of rounds with him.

Shara can easily relax and give the fans a spectacular performance, showcasing his entire skill set. It is unlikely that the Pole will have enough speed, and even more so the accuracy and timing, to hit the Russian and cause any damage.

Shara surpasses Michal in speed, accuracy, strength, and technique. Unless he has surprising problems, he shouldn't get strong opposition in his face.

For the Russian, this is a great opportunity to show the UFC that he is capable of turning fights into a real show with a lot of punching and a minimum of wrestling, which has always been appreciated by fans.

Everyone expects him to win but before we can give our final Magomedov vs Oleksiejczuk prediction, we have to analyze both fighters equally.

Michal Oleksiejczuk Preview

Michal's losing streak is not an indicator of a decline in form, but proof that Oleksiejczuk was and remains a frankly passable knockout artist who is only capable of knocking out journeymen like himself.

But even when trying to get out of his comfort zone with the same type of opponents, Oleksiejczuk was given a reality check every time. So his 14 knockouts are unlikely to scare Shara, who is ready to demonstrate his real speed and punching power.

Michal will try to close the distance to Bullet as quickly as possible. As soon as he gets close to his opponent, he will immediately turn to his classic right hook and left to the body, which sadly also results im him constantly leaving his head undefended.

Oleksiejczuk's chances to win are practically zero right now. He is a very straightforward and monotonous striker, whose style and skills have not changed over the years. On the other end, Shara has noticeably progressed since his first fight in the UFC.

Our Sharaputdin Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction: Knockout or Submission?

Although Oleksiejczuk has faced some serious fighters in the past, we doubt that he has ever faced such a nuclear combination of speed and power. The Russian has also become much more accurate, and calmer, and has even improved his work at the fence and in the clinch noticeably.

We have to side with him for our Magomedov vs Oleksiejczuk prediction and this is one of the rare cases where an early finish is the best option. We doubt that Bullet will try to wrestle as he has a clear advantage in striking too. Therefore, we can opt for the knockout win directly.