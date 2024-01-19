Magny vs Malott Prediction: The Veteran vs The Up And Comer

It’s a huge night in Canada, as UFC kicks off a run of massive pay-per-views at the beginning of 2024.

The welterweight division provides one of the most intriguing fights of the night, and we’ve got all the information for our Magny vs Malott prediction right here.

It’s a battle for one of the competitors to save his spot in the top 15 of the ranking, as he continues to be the gatekeeper to the ranked positions. The other man is looking to step up in class and really put his name on the UFC map at the start of the year.

UFC 297: Magny vs Malott Prediction

When it comes to gatekeeping and making sure only the best of the best make it into title contention, there’s only one man for the job.

Magny has taken on all of the top talent coming through the division in recent years and it’s no different this time. Will our Neil Magny vs Mike Malott prediction see the more experienced fighter stop the momentum of the coming man?

Malott gets the chance to impress in front of his countrymen in Canada, and they’ll no doubt be cheering him on.

Neil Magny Preview

Magny is a veteran of the welterweight division and he’s fought pretty much anyone with a recognized name in the division.

This weekend is his 32nd fight in UFC and the Haitian Sensation holds a number of records at the weight, including most fights, most wins in a calendar year and most total fight time. His experience and longevity will no doubt play into our Magny vs Malott prediction, but will it be enough for him to win?

As well as the number of fights, Magny has also come up against huge names such as Robbie Lawler, Michael Chiesa, Geoff Neal, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Gilbert Burns and Ian Garry in the past three and a half years alone. Anyone who wants to anyone has to get past him first, and that’s no different for Malott at UFC 297.

In 28 victories, the number 13 ranked UFC welterweight has won by decision on 17 occasions, with seven wins by TKO/KO and another four submission. He also has 11 losses on his record, with six by submission, three going the distance and just two by TKO/KO.

His record is pretty up and down, often dictated by taking on the latest rising star in the division and that means his last back-to-back wins came five fights and nearly two years ago.

However, he lost last time out against Garry and he hasn’t lost two in a row since 2013, which is impressive.

Mike Malott Preview

As far as the coming men are concerned, Malott definitely fits into that category, having had just three fights in UFC. He graduated through Dana White’s Contender series, winning back in October 2021 to earn his way into the promotion.

Since then the Canadian has gone 3-0 inside the Octagon and won every single one of those fights, including in the Contender Series, inside the distance.

In fact, even before joining the UFC, Malott had only ever once seen a fight go to the scorecards, even when he hasn’t won. Our Neil Magny vs Mike Malott prediction will have to take the Canadian’s finishing abilities into account for sure.

Malott has six wins by submission and four by TKO/KO, his only loss came via a stoppage as well. In his 12 fights to date, the only time it’s gone to the scorecards, the judges saw it as a draw.

The 32-year-old may be the hottest prospect to come out of Canada in sometime in the UFC and it’ll be tough to stop his momentum this time.

‘Proper’ lands 4.21 significant strikes per minute and scores 55% of the takedowns he attempts inside the Octagon. His reach isn’t as good as Magny’s and that might be a deciding factor if the pair stay standing throughout.

Neil Magny vs Mike Malott Prediction: Arise The New King Of Canada

There is no doubt that Magny is a legend of the sport but unfortunately, it feels like he’s being fed to the wolves once again here. After losses to Rakhmonov and Garry in recent times, it feels like another one is around the corner for the Haitian here.

That’s why our Magny vs Malott prediction is going to have to be for the Canadian to win on home soil. He’d be favorite at the best of times, but add in a raucous home crowd and it’s impossible to back against him.

Magny has been submitted twice in his past five fights so Malott to win by submission at +110 is too good to turn down.

Five of Malott’s past six fights have all ended in the first round, whilst Magny lost to Burns in the opening five minutes, and Malott to win in the opening round by submission is +250.

Malott would make a real statement by being the first person to top Magny in the first minute but we’ll take the fight to be won between 02.00-2.59 of the first round at +850.