Shields vs Joanisse Prediction: No Woman Can Stop Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields continues to rewrite history and has a chance to win a world championship in a fourth weight class. She will face the new WBC female heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. Here is our Shields vs Joanisse prediction.

Shields vs Joanisse Prediction: Head-to-Head Analysis

Claressa Shields Preview

There are boxers, there are good boxers, and then there are specialists in the sport. Claressa Shields is exactly that – a generational talent, who was made to conquer the boxing peaks. Starting from her amateur career, Shields is a two-time middleweight World Champion from 2014 and 2016. More importantly, she is a two-time Olympic champion, having won the middleweight gold in 2012 and 2016.

She started her professional career in 2016 when she was 21 years old. At 29 today, she already achieved more than most fighters in boxing history. She won her first world championships in her fourth bout in 2017, winning the WBC and IBF super middleweight titles. Since then, she has become undisputed at middleweight and light middleweight and is now jumping to heavyweight to fight for another world title.

WE READYYYYYYY🗣️🗣️👑👑🏆🏆🏆 ITS GOES DOWN TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/wN17loDwjL — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) July 27, 2024

All this was achieved in 14 professional fights, a record that is unlikely to be broken in the coming decades. Even now, after moving up, she is a massive favorite. This is due to her technical prowess in every aspect of boxing. She is a brilliant counterpuncher, her footwork is elite, and her jabs never miss. She is a master at controlling the pace and distance.

One can hardly say a bad word about Claressa Shields. But before we can give our final Shields vs Joanisse prediction, let's take a closer look at the heavyweight champion.

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse Preview

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse is a 29-year-old Canadian boxer with a young record of 7-1-0. She has had an interesting career and the low number of fights doesn't necessarily mean she is inexperienced.

“Rampage” started her professional career in 2016 with three wins in a row. What followed was a direct opportunity to win a world championship. Joanisse was knocked out in the third round by Alejandra Jimenez, who proved that she was not yet on the level of the elites.

THE STAGE IS SET 🤩#ShieldsJoanisse | July 27 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/AAfcwgOjV2 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 27, 2024

The curious fact is that this defeat made her quit boxing for about six years. Vanessa returned to action in early 2023 and has since won four fights. In March 2024, she defeated Abril Argentina Vidal in an extremely close fight to win the vacant WBC female heavyweight title. This will be her first defense.

Our Claressa Shields vs Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse Prediction: Another day, another decision win for Shields

Before we reveal our Shields vs Joanisse prediction, we have to mention that there is a second belt on the line in this fight. The vacant WBO light heavyweight title will also be contested and this is due to the different rules regarding weight classes of the WBO and WBC.

Now, back to the action. On paper, Claressa Shields should be at a disadvantage due to the huge move up in weight. She has never weighed this much in her career, not even close. However, at the same time, she is higher than Joanisse, so she will have the anthropometric advantage after all.

And when it comes to their fighting skills, Shields is on a whole different level. Lepage-Joanisse's only shot is to get as close to Claressa as possible and potentially overwhelm her. She is the type to rush forward in search of a knockout.

Nevertheless, we have to side with the American for our Shields vs Joanisse prediction. And the best part is that Shields won't be able to knock her opponent out at this weight class. Therefore, bet on her to win via decision.