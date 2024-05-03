Inoue vs Nery Prediction: Just Another Day In The Office For Inoue

Nobody provides better entertainment on a Monday than the Japanese with their traditional boxing events. And this will be a special one. Check out our Inoue vs Nery prediction as we take a closer look at the main event.

Inoue vs Nery Prediction: Can Anyone Withstand Inoue's Pressure?

Naoya Inoue Preview

Naoya has already carved his name among the all-time greats in boxing history, having been world champion in four weight classes.

He is a former undisputed bantamweight world champion and the current undisputed super bantamweight champion. He is the second fighter to ever achieve this in boxing history next to Terence Crawford.

The career of “The Monster” started in 2012. Before this, Naoya was already successful as an amateur, but by coincidence, he did not go to the Olympics and decided to turn pro.

Already in his 6th fight, Inoue won his first world title after beating Adrian Hernandez for the WBC light flyweight belt. Twenty-one of his 26 career fights were for world titles and he won them all. He enters this contest with a perfect record of 26-0, with 23 KO wins.

A terror unlike any other in boxing… The Blueprint ft. @NaoyaInoue_410 🇯🇵⤵️#InoueNery | MON 4AM ET | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/2cgeCTCSng — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 3, 2024

During his career, the boxer has beaten exceptional opponents such as Omar Narvaez, Kohei Kono, Jamie McDonnell, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Nonito Donaire (twice), Paul Butler, Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales. These are just a few of the long list of former world champions Inoue defeated in the past.

Inoue's fighting style is characterized by his aggressive approach, precise footwork, and devastating punching power. The strength and technical boxing from “The Monster” simply leave no chance for opponents.

Making an Inoue vs Nery prediction should be easy after this introduction, right?

Luis Nery Preview

For the Mexican, as for Inoue's previous opponents, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to steal all four world titles with one fight. One win and you're on top of the world!

Of course, Luis Nery is not an ordinary guy who was given a title shot. “Pantera” began his professional boxing career in 2012 and quickly gained popularity due to his aggressive style and outstanding skills.

He already held the WBC super bantamweight in 2020 and lost it to Brandon Figueroa, which is his only career defeat to date. He remains one of the brightest prospects in the weight class.

Nery enters this contest with a 35-1 record and 27 knockouts. Throughout his career, he already defeated high-profile fighters like Arthur Villanueva, McJoe Arroyo, Juan Carlos Payano, and Aaron Alameda.

He can box..and he can brawl 😤#InoueNery | MON 4AM ET | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/5J13z37ysW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 3, 2024

Our Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery Prediction: Inoue Doesn't Know How to Lose

Bookmakers see Naoya Inoue as a clear favorite and, based on the numbers, they practically leave no chance for his opponent. Regardless of how much we like Nery, we have to agree for our Inoue vs Nery prediction.

Comparing the parameters of these two fighters, we have to note their similarity in anthropometry. Naoya’s arm span is 6 cm larger, which cannot be ignored, but this is not something critical.

They are also close in age and number of professional fights. Their experience, however, cannot be compared as Inoue has been fighting world champions and top contenders for 21 fights in a row. He also knocked out almost all of them.

If Inoue approaches this fight in his traditional manner, then Nery will have a hard time in the ring. We doubt there is a single fighter on the planet who can deal with Naoya right now.

Nery's only chance is to somehow counter Inoue with even more pressure and work as the first number. His only advantage is the fact that he is a Southpaw boxer.

Betting in favor of Inoue is pointless due to the low odds. We have a different Inoue vs Nery prediction. Bet on the over/under market. There is value in the betting options for over 5.5 and over 6.5 rounds.

You may even go deeper and bet on more than seven rounds as the odds are truly attractive.