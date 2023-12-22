Day of Reckoning Predictions: Full Card, Undercard Betting Picks

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin will headline this week's boxing mega card in Riyadh. But the main event is far from the most interesting bout scheduled for Saturday. Here are our Day of Reckoning predictions.

Day of Reckoning Predictions: This Card is Stacked With Boxing Legends

Joshua vs Wallin Prediction

Anthony Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, having twice held the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight world titles. In addition, during this period, he held the IBO belt twice.

AJ lost all his titles in a fight in September 2021 with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (unanimous decision). And a year later, in the rematch, he again lost.

In his last fight, Joshua defeated Robert Helenius (knockout, seventh round). The 34-year-old has a record of 26 wins (23 by knockout) and three losses.

Otto Wallin has held the WBA Continental belt since 2018. In his last fight in September 2023, he defeated Murat Gassiev (split decision) and took the WBA Inter-Continental title.

Otto is also the first Swedish boxer to rise to the highest level in professional boxing. The 33-year-old Wallin has 26 wins (14 by knockout) and one defeat.

Bookmakers obviously consider Joshua the undisputed favorite but it is no longer that easy to trust him for our Day of Reckoning predictions. The Briton is a legend but his peak is clearly behind him. There is no doubt that Wallin will have a great desire to challenge of the most successful boxers of our days.

• The match will not end ahead of schedule

Wilder vs Parker Prediction

Deontay Wilder previously held the WBC heavyweight world title. He made ten successful defenses until he met Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber is ranked third in the rankings of the best active heavyweights in the world according to The Ring magazine. However, lately, he has been experiencing setbacks. The American won only one victory in three fights.

Wilder last defeated Robert Helenius (knockout) in October 2022. The 38-year-old boxer from the USA has 43 wins (42 by knockout) and two losses.

Joseph Parker previously held the WBO heavyweight world title. Also, the New Zealander has repeatedly become the heavyweight champion at a regional level. In his last fight in October 2023, he defeated Canadian Simon Keane to win the vacant IBF and WBO Inter-Continental belts. The 31-year-old Parker has 33 wins (23 by knockout) and 3 defeats.

Bookmakers consider Wilder to be the obvious favorite for the upcoming fight. However, we do not think that it will be that easy for him for our Day of Reckoning predictions. Wilder is no longer so young by sports standards.

• Over 5.5 Rounds

• Over 6.5 Rounds

• Over 7.5 Rounds

Bivol vs Arthur Prediction

Dmitry Bivol captured the WBA light-heavyweight title in 2017 after defeating Australian Trent Broadhurst (knockout). In his last fight in November 2022, the Russian defeated the current NABF North American champion Gilberto Ramirez (unanimous decision). Six months earlier, he defended his championship belt in a fight with the absolute world champion in super middleweight, Canelo Alvarez (unanimous).

Bivol, as an amateur, won a gold medal at the 2013 World Martial Arts Games in the 81 kg weight category. The 33-year-old undefeated Russian boxer has 21 victories (11 by knockout).

Lyndon Arthur held the Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental light heavyweight titles until 2021 when he lost to his compatriot Anthony Yarde (knockout. In the last fight in September 2023, the Englishman defeated Braian Suarez and won the vacant IBO light-heavyweight belt. The 32-year-old Briton has 23 wins (16 by knockout) and one defeat.

Bookmakers consider Bivol to be the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and there is no way we can argue with the odds for our Day of Reckoning predictions. Everyone understands perfectly well that Dmitry views this fight as sparring and preparation for defense with a truly serious opponent. Most of his recent fights ended with decisions. However, this time we expect a knockout.

• Bivol to win via KO/TKO

Day of Reckoning Undercard Predictions: Do Not Miss These Bouts

Dubois vs Miller Prediction

Daniel Dubois held the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title until August 2023. The Briton has been a champion at a regional level, including British and Commonwealth titles. As an amateur, he was a national junior champion five times.

Dynamite lost to Ukrainian Alexander Usik in his last fight in August 2023 for the WBA-Super, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts. The 26-year-old Dubois has 19 wins (18 by knockout) and two losses.

Jarrell Miller won the interim WBA-NABA North American title in the fall of 2018 but then took a break for three and a half years. After returning, Big Baby won three fights in a row. Before turning to boxing, Miller was a kickboxer. The 35-year-old Jarrell has 26 wins (22 by knockout) and zero losses.

Dubois is the clear favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree on our Day of Reckoning predictions. The undefeated Miller certainly has no intention of spoiling his statistics. Both fighters have impressive knockout stats and we envision an early finish. Betting on a winner here is risky, so simply pick the under.

• Match will end ahead of schedule

🥊 🗣️ "This is the best fight card in history."@anthonyjoshua is in a buoyant mood ahead of a historic night of boxing… 📹 @MatchroomBoxing#JoshuaWallin | #DayOfReckoning pic.twitter.com/tQ4b8vnT7x — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2023

Opetaia vs Zorro Prediction

Jai Opetaia held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title but renounced the title due to disagreements with the organization. The Australian currently holds the Ring world title. He is also the top active cruiserweight according to the magazine, the Transnational Boxing Rating Council, second according to BoxRec, and third according to ESPN.

Opetaia won a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships as an amateur. The undefeated 28-year-old boxer has 23 victories (18 by knockout).

Ellis Zorro holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO) European cruiserweight championship belt. The Briton won the vacant title in a May 2023 bout with Hosea Burton (technical knockout). And in the next fight in October 2023, he defeated the Italian Luca D'Ortenzi (unanimous decision). The undefeated 31-year-old Englishman has 17 wins (seven by knockout) and 0 defeats.

The undefeated and decorated champion will meet with a little-known British boxer without any high-profile victories. Bookmakers consider Opetaia the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our Day of Reckoning predictions.

• Opetaia to win via KO/TKO

Exactly where I’m meant to be 😤 pic.twitter.com/h2pE7Y7yE4 — Jai Opetaia (@jaiopetaia1) December 22, 2023

Hrgovic vs Mori Prediction

Filip Hrgovic won the IBF International championship belt in November 2020 in a fight with American Rydell Booker (knockout, fifth round). The undefeated Croatian boxer won four fights in a row since then. In the latter, in August 2023, he defeated Australian Demsey McKean (technical knockout, round 12).

Hrgovic also holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) International belt. Filip has 16 wins (13 by knockout). The Croatian’s collection also includes a bronze medal from the 2016 Olympics.

Mark de Mori achieved more or less decent success in the professional ring about ten years ago. Lately, he has been acting more as a sparring partner. The 41-year-old Australian has 41 wins (36 by knockout), two draws, and two losses. The Australian lost his last two fights in a row.

Bookmakers consider Hrgovic the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we absolutely agree with them for our Day of Reckoning predictions. Only a miracle can help de Mori succeed.

• Under 2.5 Rounds

Day of Reckoning Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Makhmudov vs Kabayel Prediction

Arslanbek Makhmudov has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) NABF heavyweight title since 2019. The undefeated Russian boxer won the belt in a duel with Mexican Julian Fernandez (technical knockout). After that, he made nine successful defenses. In the last fight in October 2023, Lion defeated American Anthony Wright (technical knockout). The 34-year-old has 18 wins (17 by knockout) and zero losses.

Agit Kabayel is the current European Boxing Union (EBU) heavyweight champion and also holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental title. The boxer from Germany also repeatedly became the winner of different national championships. He has 23 wins (15 knockouts) and 0 losses.

Bookmakers consider Makhmudov the undisputed favorite and we agree with them for our Day of Reckoning predictions. The Russian is clearly several steps higher at the professional level than his opponent.

• Makhmudov to win via KO/TKO

Sanchez vs Fa Prediction

Frank Sanchez is the current WBC Continental Americas and NABO heavyweight champion. In his last defense in September 2023, the Cuban defeated American Scott Alexander (knockout, fourth round). The 31-year-old boxer has 23 wins (16 by knockout) and no losses.

Junior Fa is a former WBO Oriental interim champion. He is among the Top 35 best heavyweights in the whole world. In the last fight in October 2022, the New Zealander defeated his compatriot Tussi Asafo (knockout). However, before that, he lost in the fight for the vacant WBO Oriental title to Joseph Parker (unanimous decision), and then to the Australian Lucas Browne for the vacant IBF Australasian title (technical knockout).

The 34-year-old Fa has 20 victories (11 by knockout) and two defeats. And at the amateur level, in 220 fights, he suffered only four defeats.

Bookmakers consider Sanchez the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. In their opinion, Fa has no chance of succeeding. We agree with them for our Day of Reckoning predictions and we expect a knockout in the first five rounds.

• Under 5.5 Rounds