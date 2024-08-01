Chelli vs Simpson Prediction: Winner Gains World Title Contender Status

Two of Britain's finest young boxers face off in a huge match with the British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight titles on the line. The stakes are much higher than just the two local belts and the winner here will guarantee himself much bigger opportunities. Here is our Chelli vs Simpson prediction.

Chelli vs Simpson Prediction: Who's Got Better Chances?

Zak Chelli Preview

It feels like Zak Chelli is not getting the respect he deserves. He has been fighting in hostile locations for years now and even with the two belts in his hands, promoters still want him to travel and defend them in the hometown of the challenger.

Chelli started boxing around the time he learned to walk. In his own words, he has been boxing since he was three years old. At 26 years old, he stands with a professional record of 15-2-1 and 7 knockouts. His recent triumph for the British and Commonwealth belts over Jack Cullen helped him earn a place in the world rankings.

He is currently ranked 14th by the IBF and a win on Saturday would be life-changing. The money he was promised is already incredible but if you ask him, he would probably say that the win is more important.

Unfortunately, he will have to attempt his first defense in a stadium with 7,000 people who will all side with his opponent due to his local status. So, before we give our Chelli vs Simpson prediction, we have to analyze the challenger.

Callum Simpson Preview

Callum Simpson is ready to take the moment and change the course of his career. As the new #15 in the WBA super middleweight rankings, winning this bout would mean a serious climb through the ranks. And what better place to do it than your home town?

Simpson is 27 years old and was born in Barnsley, Yorkshire. It's pretty much around the corner. It is unusual for the challenger to be the local fighter but here we are. Callum has 14 fights on his pro record and remains undefeated with 10 knockouts.

On paper, Simpson has less experience than Chelli. This includes both their number of fights and the level of their past opposition. The champ has spent more minutes in the ring with good boxers and has proven that he is a capable boxer.

But the fact remains that Simpson has greater power in his fists, evidenced by his impressive knockout percentage. Combine this with an entire venue screaming your name and we should see the best Callum Smith we have ever seen.

Our Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson Prediction: 12 Rounds of Action

Zak Chelli deserves to wear these belts on his shoulders but his chances to defend them are slim. Nevertheless, making a Chelli vs Simpson prediction is difficult. Simpson will have the home advantage, he is stronger and undefeated. His recent triumph over Dulla Mbabe proves once more that he is the real deal.

Unfortunately, bookmakers also believe that Simpson deserves to be a considerable betting favorite. Betting on his moneyline will not make you any profit. Instead, consider going for one of the over lines or even the decision win.

Zak Chelli is experienced and has a strong chin. He will make it hard for both Simpson and the judges to score this contest. We expect a full fight, so you can bet on the fight to go the distance too. But the best odds are for Simpson to win via decision and this is our final prediction.