Crawford vs Madrimov Purse: Records on the Line in LA

Two unbeaten boxers square off this weekend, with Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov fighting it out for the super-welterweight title on stake. With the clash taking place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, fans are also eager to learn more about the Crawford vs Madrimov purse. Read on for a close look at the financial figures to determine how much money each boxer will win in this much-awaited match.

Crawford vs Madrimov Purse: Who’s Cashing In More?

Crawford is looking to become the first-ever four-weight world champion when he fights 29-year-old Madrimov. The American is currently targeting the vacant WBO belt as well as Madrimov’s WBA crown. Crawford is the current leader in three categories and has won two of them.

Crawford won roughly $10 million for defeating Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023, but the Crawford vs Madrimov payouts have not been officially reported yet. Although Madrimov’s compensation is uncertain, considering the significance of this bout, he should get a hefty payout.

We estimate that Madrimov will earn around $1 million and Crawford will cash roughly $8 million from this fight.

Given the large stakes, Madrimov, despite his lesser-known reputation, should get a career-high salary, but Crawford’s hefty reward reflects his popularity and previous triumphs.

Crawford has been fighting high-payout fights before, so it was likely that he will be rewarded with a huge purse in this match also. There is a huge gap in the payouts of both fighters, as there often is when varying reputations clash.

Boxing Fighter Payouts: Crawford vs Madrimov

Crawford puts on weight in order to prepare for his battle against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. Based on power per round, Crawford is considered one of the greatest boxers in history.

He became the undisputed welterweight title after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. Although it was anticipated that Crawford would face Spence again, it never transpired, leaving Crawford up to other challenges, such as this one against Madrimov.

Madrimov is a fantastic fighter with a 10-0-1 undefeated record. His goal is to win his best fight to date and hold onto his WBA title. A win would put him in the boxing public eye.

Fears surround Crawford’s move to junior middleweight. Crawford has challenges because of a new weight class and a year of inactivity. Despite having a shorter reach than his height, Madrimov is eager to prove himself against one of the best boxers of all time, and he is also younger.

The 29-year-old Madrimov is a gifted amateur with an incredible track record. This fight presents him with the opportunity to excel on the largest stage against a seasoned champion such as Crawford.

On Saturday, Crawford will take on Madrimov in an effort to win the four-weight championship. Since this is the first Riyadh Season event to be contested in the US, the Crawford vs Madrimov prize money will be quite high.

If Madrimov is the underdog, Crawford is in for a tough task. Fans of boxing can expect an exciting evening as two very skilled and unbeaten boxers get into the ring.