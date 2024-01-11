Beterbiev vs Smith Odds: Can Callum Smith Defy the Odds?

Artur Beterbiev will try to defend his unified championships against Callum Smith in a match that was originally scheduled for last summer. What are the expectations ahead of this match? Here are the best Beterbiev vs Smith odds.

Boxing Odds: The Best Beterbiev vs Smith Odds

Beterbiev vs Smith Odds – Moneyline

Betting on the favorite is not always the best decision. This was proven again and again in 2023 and we saw major upsets over and over again. On paper, Beterbiev should get a knockout but Callum Smith is not just another fighter. There is always a chance for a major upset and it would be iconic if it happened during the very first major event of the year. Anyway, you can bet on Beterbiev to win at -400 or Smith at +300.

Boxing Odds – Beterbiev vs Smith Method of Victory

Who would have thought that the 28-year-old Beterbiev would become legendary after he began his professional career at such a late stage of his youth? Fast forward 10 years and the Russian has 19 wins by knockout in 19 professional bouts. We know that most people will be looking for the KO odds for Beterbiev and this is the market to look at.

• Beterbiev to win via KO, TKO, or DQ: -200

• Beterbiev to win via Decision or Technical Decision: +500

• Draw or Technical Draw: +2000

• Smith to win via KO, TKO, or DQ: +500

• Smith to win via Decision or Technical Decision: +1000

Beterbiev vs Smith Round to Win Odds

All fans of high odds should look below for the round to win options. This market gives you the opportunity to pick the winner and the exact round in which he will win. Given that it is unlikely that this will be a quick scrap, there is a chance to make the correct pick here.

• Round 1: Artur Beterbiev is not the boxer to pick for a 1st round knockout and logically, the odds are the highest here (+5000). You can bet on Smith at +10000.

• Round 2: You can bet on this round at +4000 for Beterbiev and +10000 for Smith.

• Round 3: The finish in the third round has been valued at +2500 for the champ and +10000 for the challenger.

• Round 4: Bookmakers value the fourth-round finish at +1800 for Beterbiev and +8000 for Smith.

• Round 5: Bet on Beterbiev to win in the 5th round at +1400 or Smith at +6600.

• Round 6: The sixth-round finish has been valued at +1200 for the champion and +5000 for Smith.

• Round 7: Bookmakers expect a knockout around this round and the odds are +1000 and +4000.

• Round 8: You can bet on this round at +900 for Beterbiev and +4000 for Smith.

• Round 9: Bookmakers consider this round as the one with the highest probability for a knockout and the odds are +850 and +4000.

• Round 10: Bet on the win in the 10th round at +900 and +4000.

• Round 11: You can bet on Beterbiev to win in this round at +1000 or Smith at +4000 again.

• Round 12: The late knockout has been valued at +1200 for the champion and +5000 for Smith.

Best Boxing Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

• Light-Heavyweight: Artur Beterbiev (-400) vs Callum Smith (+300)

• Bantamweight: Jason Moloney (-340) vs Saul Sanchez (+250)

• Super-Middleweight: Christian Mbilli (-1600) vs Rohan Murdock (+850)

• Welterweight: Christopher Guerrero (-2500) vs Sergio Garcia Herrera (+1100)

• Light-Heavyweight: Mehmet Unal (-2000) vs Dragan Lepei (+950)

• Super-Featherweight: Leila Beaudoin () vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza ()

• Super-Middleweight: Moreno Fendero () vs Victor Hugo Flores ()

• Super-Middleweight: Wilkens Mathieu () vs TBA ()

While some of the markets are not yet available for the undercard, the main Beterbiev vs Smith odds are in place. Without a doubt, the knockout market for the champion will be the most picked option due to his 100% KO ratio. Do you think that he will defend his belts or will Callum Smith shock the world?