Who Wins and How, Joseph Parker Versus Dereck Chisora?

It sure looks like a relaxed vibe is in the air for Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker, the heavyweight vets who will face off Saturday, May 1, in London, England.

Chisora comes off a decision loss, a respectable loss, against Oleksandr Usyk on Oct. 31, while the 28-2 from New Zealand Parker beat Junior Fa on Feb. 27, via decision, in his last outing.

Chisora (32-10) looks to separate heads from shoulders, so we assume there will be pockets of contained violence in their face-off, and that relaxed vibe will be out the window.

We put it to you: how do YOU think the heavyweight rumble ends?

Chisora usually has trouble in step up fights, and Parker is seen as the better pugilist…But maybe Chisora on this night could be the better FIGHTER. Talk to us, who wins and how?

Also on the card, Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight crown against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas.