Connect with us

Announcements

Who Wins and How, Joseph Parker Versus Dereck Chisora?

Announcements

Weights Are In For Mthalane-Edwards, Conlan-Baluta Bouts

Announcements

Jaime Mungia Fighting Maciej Sulecki on June 19

Announcements

Dmitriy Salita, WBC and Everlast Teaming Up to Send Gloves to Israeli Gyms

Announcements

Arreola Says He Doesn't Fight For Paychecks

Announcements

Eddie Hearn Takes Over From Dad Barry Hearn As Matchroom Chairman

Announcements

Jamaine Ortiz, CES Top Prospect, To Fight Joseph Adorno Saturday on ESPN+

Announcements

ALERT! Boxing and Boxers Uniting To Help Those In Need Within Las Vegas Community

Announcements New York

Claressa Shields Extends Promotional Contract With Salita Promotions

Announcements

Claressa Shields To Fight Brittney Elkin on Professional Fighters League Show June 10, on ESPN2

Announcements

Who Wins and How, Joseph Parker Versus Dereck Chisora?

Michael Woods

Published

6 mins ago

on

It sure looks like a relaxed vibe is in the air for Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker, the heavyweight vets who will face off Saturday, May 1, in London, England.

Photo of two relaxed athletes by Mark Robinson/Matchroom.

Chisora comes off a decision loss, a respectable loss, against Oleksandr Usyk on Oct. 31, while the 28-2 from New Zealand Parker beat Junior Fa on Feb. 27, via decision, in his last outing.

Chisora (32-10) looks to separate heads from shoulders, so we assume there will be pockets of contained violence in their face-off, and that relaxed vibe will be out the window.

We put it to you: how do YOU think the heavyweight rumble ends?

Chisora usually has trouble in step up fights, and Parker is seen as the better pugilist…But maybe Chisora on this night could be the better FIGHTER. Talk to us, who wins and how?

Also on the card, Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight crown against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas. 
Plus, undefeated WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol, who severely needs a showy outing to re-start his momentum engine, puts his title on the line against Craig Richards, Chris Eubank Jr returns against Marcus Morrison.  AlsoRicky’s son Campbell Hatton gloves up for the second time as a pro.

Related Topics:
Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors