UFC Fight Night 214: Marina Rodriguez Vs Amanda Lemos Press Conference

This week, UFC stays in the "Sin City" for another UFC fight night Las Vegas.

There are four female combats on the card, and one of them headlines UFC Vegas 64. It is a very promising clash between Muay Thai fighter Marina Rodriguez and tough rock-solid chin fighter Amanda Lemos.

Pre-Presser Statements

There was no back-and-forth between Lemos and Rodriguez before the official UFC Vegas 64, as expected, as both fighters come from Brasil and don’t speak English very well.

Yet, the bout between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez has already been slated once, and it is rescheduled for this event. In an interview with Full Mount MMA, Magny opened up on that topic, plus he accused “Wonderboy Thompson of holding up the division.

Please look at the whole interview below, there are many interesting statements. You can also discover why Neil likes the “D-Rod” matchup and what makes him so confident in his victory. Plus, Neil says he will never take part in a catchweight bout again.

Where To Watch UFC Press Conference

Marina Rodriguez Vs Amanda Lemos press conference took place on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. For more info, please check out the MMAJunkie’s playlist. It includes the whole UFC press conference, but also the highlights and the most eye-catching statements.

UFC Vegas 64 Press Conference Best Statements

There weren’t many threats or heavy statements between the fighters. The greatest “beef” was seen between Chase Sherman and Josh Parisian, while other fighters didn’t talk much about their upcoming bouts, and rather chose to look at the potential future battles after potential victories on Saturday night.

Marina Rodriguez is confident in her skillset, and she believes she’s going to win the bout against Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez believes that the title shot comes next “no matter how she wins”. She looked very confident in her skill set. Unfortunately, her opponent Amanda Lemos didn’t show up at the official presser, so we’ll never know her plans for the upcoming main event of the evening.

Neil Magny is a UFC veteran with a lot of experience. He opened up about learning tough lessons after ten years in the greatest MMA promotion in the world. On the other hand, Daniel Rodriguez didn’t talk much about the upcoming fight with Magny. He had a beef with Kevin Holland in the past. That’s why “D-Rod” wants Kevin Holland fight for the closure of the “UFC 279 chapter”.

Outside of The Main And Co-Main Events of The Evening

Chase Sherman believes that Josh Parisian “will have no choice but to crumble”. He announces an aggressive style and he’ll be fishing for a knockout finish. Yet, Josh Parisian says he’s done being a “cookie cutter” after a mindset change. This fight looks very interesting, there’s a huge chance of a knockout here, both fighters are hard-hitting hillbillies.

Tagir Ulanbekov says he “has a blueprint on how to beat” Nate Maness. He discussed about his potential tactics, but let’s hope his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov will not go wild again. Remember what happened in Tagir’s previous fight when he failed to listen to Khabib’s instructions?

On the other hand, Nate Maness looks very happy to get “another shot at Team Khabib” in his flyweight debut. Maness didn’t want to discuss much of the plans for his upcoming bout. Nate lost his previous bout against Umar Nurmagomedov, so he’s looking to get back into the winning column.

Mark Madsen didn’t discuss Grant Dawson’s fight much. He says that he wants “Drakkar Klose badly, even in the hospital.” Mark’s opponent Grant Dawson says he “went through six different opponents before Mark Madsen”. Dawson also believes his experience might play a role in the fight against the former Danish Olympian wrestler and an undefeated UFC opponent.

Thanks for your attention, please stay tuned to NYFights for the latest UFC fight night news