Marina Rodriguez Vs Amanda Lemos Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 214 All The News And Updates

UFC Vegas 64 will take place tomorrow, and it begins at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). UFC Vegas 64 press conference had some fun statements, but there hasn’t been much of trash talk between the fighters. Check UFC on ESPN+ 72 full fight card to get to know more about the fighters who compete. Also, before the Octagon warriors finally share the cage, there is one final obstacle – the UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

You can watch the UFC weigh-in today at the MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. The UFC fight night weigh-in time is noon ET (9 AM PT). Let’s see whether every single fighter is going to hit the scale at Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos weigh-in!

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (114.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Chase Sherman (255.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs. Nate Maness (124.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mark Madsen (155) vs. Grant Dawson (157.5)* – missed weight

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Darrick Minner (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Shanna Young (127)*** – missed weight

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Benito Lopez (138.5)**** – missed weight

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Johnny Munoz Jr. (135.5) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (135.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jake Hadley (126) vs. Carlos Candelario (128.5)** – missed weight

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ramona Pascual (137)***** – missed weight vs. Tamires Vidal (134)

Grant Dawson didn't hit the scale, as he weighed 157.5 pounds for a 156-pound battle. Candelario was 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit. Shanna Young, Benito Lopez, and Ramona Pascual also didn't hit the scale. Five weigh-in misses, wow!

Marina Rodriguez hits the limit with a score of 115.5, while her opponent Amanda Lemos' weight is 114.5 pounds, so the main event of the evening is now official!

The always professional Marina Rodriguez hit 115.5 pounds at weigh-ins for Saturday's #UFCVegas64 main event. 💪 Full results: https://t.co/WYVEr281aR pic.twitter.com/P5dTmqCa9R — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 4, 2022

Check more about UFC Vegas 64 streaming options here and don’t forget to watch this amazing event tomorrow. It looks weak, but many newbies will be fishing for high-level finishes!