Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

The UFC Fight Night: Santos Vs Hill press conference was entertaining, but before fighters squash their beef inside the Octagon, all of them must hit the scale.

It all comes down to this! Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga & Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller to determine your #TUF30 champions 👑 [ #UFCVegas59 | TOMORROW | Prelims 7pm ET | Main Card 10pm ET | Live on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/nhz4K8Ov08 — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2022

The fighters are allowed to weigh one pound above the limit, which means, for example, that the officials are going to tolerate 171 for the 170-pound limit at the UFC weigh-in today.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The UFC fight night weigh-in is going to kick off at 9 PM AT (noon ET, 6 PM CET). You can watch it at MMAJunkie’s YouTube channel.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Twenty-four Octagon warriors will participate in 12 bouts if there are no weigh-in misses at Thiago Santos Vs Jamahal Hill weigh-ins. Please read more on Santos Vs Hill’s full fight card here.

Main Card (ESPN, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Zac Pauga (239) vs.Mohammed Usman (236.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Juliana Miller (125) vs. Brogan Walker (125.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Sergey Spivak (249.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ariane Lipski (128.5)* vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM CET, 1 AM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Michał Oleksiejczuk (185.5) vs. Sam Alvey (186)**

Lightweight (155 pounds): Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Erick Gonzalez (155)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Bryan Battle (171)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jason Witt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cory McKenna (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (134.5)

The both halves of the main event hit the scale, so Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill has just become official. Ariane Lipski missed the scale with 128.5 (top limit 126). Sam Alvey weighed 187 pounds for a middleweight bout, which led to a total score of 2 weigh-in misses. Yet, Alvey was given an additional hour, so he cut to 186. So only Lipski didn't hit the scale, she was fined with 20 percent of her purse.

Get yourself ready after a hard day of work and enjoy watching UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill at 7 PM ET on Saturday. Oh, this is going to be a fun night of fights for European fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world!