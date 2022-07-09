Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

The line-up for the upcoming UFC fight night weigh-in is final, but many issues were heading into the UFC Vegas 58 event. Denis Tiuliulin’s bout got scrapped, and Lingo vs Onama fight too. David Onama is facing now wrestling phenom Garrett Armfield, while the official UFC Vegas 58 fight card remained at 12 bouts. Yet, it doesn’t mean it’s not going to be an entertaining one. A lot of respect was seen at UFC Vegas 58 media day interviews between the two headliners.

Before the fighters start trading bombs inside the Octagon, they have to pass the scale. Here is how to watch UFC Vegas 58.

By the way, let’s hope there will be no weigh-in misses today! Don’t forget, tolerance is one pound per weight class, which means you can weigh 136 for a 135-pound bout!

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time And Date

UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in is going to take place on Friday, July 8th, 2022, in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada. Twenty-four fighters will participate at Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev’s weigh-in.

The UFC weigh-in kicks off today at 9 AM PT (noon ET, 6 PM CET), and the MMA Underground will cover it. You can watch the weigh-ins by clicking on the link below.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 9 p.m. ET, 3 AM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (185.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Chase Sherman (253) vs. Jared Vanderaa (263.5)

Flyweight (125): Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Michael Johnson (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET, midnight CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ricky Turcios (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Cortney Casey (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Garrett Armfield (145) vs. David Onama (145.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Karl Roberson (202.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)

There were no UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in misses! Don't forget to turn on your ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 PM ET (midnight CET) and enjoy watching UFC Vegas 58!