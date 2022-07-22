Announcements
Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall is closing in, but the fighters have to step on the scale first. After a heated UFC Fight Night press conference and a fun word exchange between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt, it is time for the UFC fight night weigh-in.
UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time
The official weigh-in gets underway at 4 AM ET (10 AM CET).
If you’d like to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs, you can watch it on the official UFC channel. Here is a link to the UFC weigh-in today. It starts at noon ET (6 PM CET).
Were There Any Weigh-In Misses?
No, this time every single fighter was on point. Marc Diakiese looked a bit unhealthy, but he weighed 156 pounds for a 155-pound match, so everything's fine. There were no wrong numbers among UFC fight night weigh-in results.
Here is Blaydes vs Aspinall’s Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 2 PM ET, 8 PM CET)
Main Event – Heavyweight Bout (265): Curtis Blaydes (260) vs Tom Aspinall (251)
Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout (185): Jack Hermansson (186) vs Chris Curtis (186)
Lightweight Bout (156): Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jordan Leavitt (155)
Light Heavyweight Bout (205): Nikita Krylov (204) vs Alexander Gustafsson (205)
Women’s Flyweight Bout (125): Molly McCann (125.5) vs Hannah Goldy (125)
Light Heavyweight Bout (205): Paul Craig (206) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205)
Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 11 AM ET, 5 PM CET)
Lightweight Bout (155): Mason Jones (155.5) vs Ludovit Klein (155)
Lightweight Bout (155): Marc Diakiese (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (156)
Featherweight Bout (145): Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs Charles Rosa (145)
Featherweight Bout (145): Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs Jonathan Pearce (145)
Flyweight Bout (125): Muhammad Mokaev (126) Charles Johnson (125.5)
Lightweight Bout (155): Jai Herbert (155) vs Kyle Nelson (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout (125): Mandy Bohm (125) vs Victoria Leonardo (125.5)
Welterweight Bout (170): Claudio Silva (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170)
Tom Aspinall might get into a title contention with a victory, while Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt are gonna squash the beef. Many entertaining bouts and lovely fights are coming up, this card is way more stacked than some pay-per-views!
Enjoy your Saturday, it’s a great time for European fans! Check here how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Aspinall card!