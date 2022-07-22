Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall is closing in, but the fighters have to step on the scale first. After a heated UFC Fight Night press conference and a fun word exchange between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt, it is time for the UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The official weigh-in gets underway at 4 AM ET (10 AM CET).

If you’d like to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs, you can watch it on the official UFC channel. Here is a link to the UFC weigh-in today. It starts at noon ET (6 PM CET).

Were There Any Weigh-In Misses?

No, this time every single fighter was on point. Marc Diakiese looked a bit unhealthy, but he weighed 156 pounds for a 155-pound match, so everything's fine. There were no wrong numbers among UFC fight night weigh-in results.

Making that main event OFFICIAL 🔒 ⚖️ @RazorBlaydes265 in at 260 lbs. [ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 3pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ErQrGn1eMA — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

It's the return of an @AspinallMMA #UFCLondon main event! ⚖️ He's officially in at 251 lbs. [ Tomorrow | Main Card 3pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NweZkMIc3d — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Here is Blaydes vs Aspinall’s Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 2 PM ET, 8 PM CET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout (265): Curtis Blaydes (260) vs Tom Aspinall (251)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout (185): Jack Hermansson (186) vs Chris Curtis (186)

Lightweight Bout (156): Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jordan Leavitt (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout (205): Nikita Krylov (204) vs Alexander Gustafsson (205)

Women’s Flyweight Bout (125): Molly McCann (125.5) vs Hannah Goldy (125)

Light Heavyweight Bout (205): Paul Craig (206) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205)

Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 11 AM ET, 5 PM CET)

Lightweight Bout (155): Mason Jones (155.5) vs Ludovit Klein (155)

Lightweight Bout (155): Marc Diakiese (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (156)

Featherweight Bout (145): Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs Charles Rosa (145)

Featherweight Bout (145): Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs Jonathan Pearce (145)

Flyweight Bout (125): Muhammad Mokaev (126) Charles Johnson (125.5)

Lightweight Bout (155): Jai Herbert (155) vs Kyle Nelson (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout (125): Mandy Bohm (125) vs Victoria Leonardo (125.5)

Welterweight Bout (170): Claudio Silva (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170)

Tom Aspinall might get into a title contention with a victory, while Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt are gonna squash the beef. Many entertaining bouts and lovely fights are coming up, this card is way more stacked than some pay-per-views!

Enjoy your Saturday, it’s a great time for European fans! Check here how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Aspinall card!