Calvin Kattar Vs Arnold Allen Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 71 All The News And Updates

UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar Vs Arnold Allen Press Conference

Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Weigh-Ins: UFC 280 All The News And Updates

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Press Conference

Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 70 All The News And Updates

UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo Press Conference

Mackenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 69 All The News And Updates

UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan Press Conference

When Is Floyd Mayweather Fighting Next? Nov. 13, In Dubai

Circle on Your Calendar, Fightnight Live Is Back on Saturday, Oct. 1

Published

2 hours ago

on

UFC Vegas 63 is going to take place on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, inside of UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC on ESPN+ 71 press conference was stacked with fun statements, but there is one more final obstacle before the fighters square off tomorrow – the UFC fight night weigh-in. For more info about the UFC Vegas 63 full card, please click here.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

The UFC fight night weigh-in time is noon ET (6 PM CET), and here are the latest updates from Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen weigh-in. You can watch it at the MMAJunkie's official YouTube channel below.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Tim Means (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (259)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Tresean Gore (185.5) vs. Josh Fremd (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Andrei Arlovski (241) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (261)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Chase Hooper (145) vs. Steve Garcia (146)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (185)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Phil Hawes (185.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Cody Durden (126) vs. Carlos Mota (125.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Joshua Weems (139.5)*- missed weight vs. Christian Rodriguez (136)

Let’s summarize the UFC weigh-in today. Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the bout between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen is now official! The slugfest is coming your way!

Joshua Weems accepted the bout on the short notice, and unfortunately missed the weight (139.5 for 136-pound limit). Other fighters were on point today. Overall, nobody looked weak or drained at the official UFC Vegas 63 weigh-ins.

Please don’t miss watching UFC Vegas 63 tomorrow, you might see some violent knockouts or submission victories! A lot of fighters wish to prove themselves on this card!

 

 

