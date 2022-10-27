UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar Vs Arnold Allen Press Conference

UFC Vegas 63 looks fair but many bouts were set on short notice. Click here for UFC on ESPN+ 71 full fight card. It’s time to take a look at the UFC press conference.

We will look at the pre-fight statements, and then we’ll slide into the best moments from the Calvin Kattar Vs Arnold Allen press conference. Check this link for more info on UFC Vegas 63 full fight card.

Pre-Presser UFC Fight Night News

Arnold Allen took part in an interview with the MMAFighting, where he discussed his future fight with Calvin Kattar.

Allen believes his win over the legendary Calvin Kattar cements his name amongst the 145 elite. Yet, he didn’t sound so confident in his victory over Kattar. Take a look at the full interview below.

Calvin Kattar also stayed away from harsh statements. His team is prepared for whatever it takes in the bout against Arnold Allen. Kattar trained hard and he believes nothing’s going to surprise him in the upcoming bout against an undefeated Arnold Allen. You can take a look at the full interview here.

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

UFC Vegas 63 media day took place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, and you can look at the whole video on the MMA Junkie channel. You also have a playlist of the greatest moments. Now we’re going to go through each one of them.

Calvin Kattar sounded pretty much respectful at the UFC Vegas 63 press conference. He believes that Arnold Allen is a great B-side for the main event of the evening. Kattar is ready for potential surprises, plus he’s been through a full training camp.

On the other hand, Arnold Allen talked a bit more. He says that “Kattar has mileage”, and doesn’t question his experience. Yet, he also talked about the upcoming match between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at 155, and said that “Volkanovski can do whatever he wants”.

Tim Means opened up about some mistakes in his life and time spent in jail. For Means, mistakes happen, and things are better now. Max Griffin is coming fresh off a decision loss over Neil Magny. Despite UFC paying him the Fight of the Night bonus for that loss but says “decision loss burns him like a hot lion”.

Next Two Battles

We’ve got a debut of the Dominican prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who comes fresh off a Dana White Contender Series stoppage victory. Waldo claims he’s seeking a statement in his Octagon debut.

Yet, he’ll square off against tricky Jared Vanderaa, a fighter on a very cold streak. Vanderaa addressed his four-fight losing skid in the presser, claiming it led to “a lot of crying and sadness”. Vanderaa knows his next loss might cost him his job, so he didn’t look too much confident ahead of the upcoming bout. We’ll see what happens on Saturday.

Tresean Gore sheds tears as he chases his first UFC win. He suffered two back-to-back losses, to Bryan Battle and Cody Brundage, and he’ll be looking to capitalize on his opponent. Josh Fremd is also coming from a decision loss to Anthony Hernandez, and he’s also looking for his first UFC victory. According to Fremd, Tresean Gore is a “body type I’ve seen many times”. This looks interesting, as both fighters are looking for the first triumph in the most powerful promotion in the world.

Now It’s Time For Fireworks

Dustin Jacoby called Khalil Rountree “mentally weak”, while Rountree stopped short of prediction for Dustin Jacoby’s fight. Rountree didn’t sound too confident ahead of the bout, but diehard MMA fans know he’ll be looking for a finish.

The bout between Roman Dolidze and Phil Hawes headlines the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 63. Phil Hawes believes “he’s finally becoming what everybody expects him to be”. On the other hand, Roman Dolidze rather focused on his similarities with the Scottish grappler Paul Craig and didn’t talk much about the upcoming bout against wrestling phenom Phil Hawes. Dolidze is coming fresh off a first-round knockout win, and he’ll be looking to extend his winning streak on Saturday.

𝑨𝑳𝑴𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝒀 got the job done in emphatic fashion in his homeland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 [ @ArnoldBFA | #UFCVegas63 | Saturday | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Asvx5pAAwt — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2022

Don’t forget to sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 4 PM ET and enjoy watching UFC Vegas 63, you might be surprised by the number of finishes! This card looks horrible, but please, don’t criticize it before you watch the event. You know, “weak” cards are sometimes stacked with high-level finishes and world-class moves, just give this UFC fight night Vegas a shot!