UFC Stream: Where To Watch Holloway Vs Allen Fight Night Event?

There are many UFC stream options, depending on your geolocation. The upcoming UFC fight night stream is 100% worth buying.

UFC Kansas City looks promising on the piece of paper. The former featherweight division king Max Holloway is going to square off against the hard-hitting hillbilly Arnold Allen in the main event of the evening.

The co-main event of the evening brings a very promising brawl between pressure fighter Billy Quarantillo and Taekwondo Muay Thai fighter Edson Barboza. “Billy Q” is fresh off his big stoppage win over Alexander Hernandez, while Barboza is looking to get back into the winning column after back-to-back losses to Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell.

There are many other great fights on this card, but now it’s time to get to know all UFC live stream options.

UFC Stream: I Live In The USA

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars. An annual package costs 99.99 bucks. You can spare 20 dollars if you buy a yearly package. ESPN+ is your number 1 choice for the upcoming UFC stream, it covers the both preliminary and main cards.

The price of the Disney Bundle is 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, this means you can watch UFC and other shows at very affordable prices.

I Live Outside Of The USA, Any UFC Live Stream Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is the best choice you can make! The price is only 11.99 dollars per month, plus the annual package costs only 114.99 dollars, which means you can spare 30 bucks!

But UFC on Fight Pass is way more than just a UFC live stream option. It is the greatest fighting library in the world! It lets you access Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA, and other promotions… Plus, you can re-watch every single UFC event and compare different eras of the sport.

Are you a UFC historian? Do you like to enjoy watching the fastest-growing sport in the world? Would you like to re-watch events from the 90s before you go to sleep? Awesome, UFC on Fight Pass is your new best friend!

What Channel Is UFC Stream On?

ESPN+ is your number one UFC fight night stream option, as it covers the whole event. The UFC live stream will get underway at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, while the main card kicks off at 8:30 PM ET. The main card airs on ESPN too. If your cable operator has these stations, you can enjoy the whole UFC Kansas City event.

Do you live in Canada? The whole card airs on TSN. You can watch every fight, from prelims to the main event of the evening.

If you live outside of the USA or Canada, please contact your local ISP to check which channels cover the upcoming UFC fight night card.

Do You Know Any Free UFC Live Stream?

Common, just forget about it! Pay your ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass subscription. You can afford it, we are not interested in your excuses.

Please don’t miss the upcoming UFC event. We might see a new title contender at the top of the 145-pound division – Arnold Allen believes in his skillset. Let’s hope he’ll back up his statements from the UFC on ESPN 44 press conference.