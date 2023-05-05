UFC Weigh In Results: Sterling vs Cejudo Good to Go For UFC 288 Title Fight

Our main event is a done deal now! The UFC weigh in results show that Sterling and Cejudo are on weight. All that's left is the fight itself.

In today's UFC news, we've got you covered on the weigh in results. The entire week has been a heated one in terms of the main event fighters. To say that this is a highly anticipated fight would be an understatement; fight night is only one day away but it couldn't get here soon enough.

Our bantamweight title fight is OFFICIAL 🏆@FunkMasterMMA in at 134lbs to defend his throne tomorrow at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/O8O44UhSwq — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2023

Thankfully, all but two fighters made weight, which means this PPV held up well beyond the scales. This card has so many fun fights on it, despite some alterations from what we were expecting last week. A few more changes were made today; Rafael Estevam failed to make it to the scale, so his fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov is off. Additionally, Joseph Holmes missed weight, but his fight against Claudio Ribeiro is still on.

UFC Weigh In Results: Main Card

Bantamweight title fight: Aljamain Sterling ( 134 ) vs Henry Cejudo ( 135 )

Aljamain Sterling ( ) vs Henry Cejudo ( ) Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad ( 170 ) vs Gilbert Burns ( 171 )

Belal Muhammad ( ) vs Gilbert Burns ( ) Strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade ( 115 ) vs Yan Xiaonan ( 115 )

Jessica Andrade ( ) vs Yan Xiaonan ( ) Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev ( 145 ) vs Diego Lopes ( 146 )

Movsar Evloev ( ) vs Diego Lopes ( ) Featherweight bout: Kron Gracie (145) vs Charles Jourdain (145)

UFC Weigh In Results: Prelims

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober ( 155.5 ) vs Matt Frevola ( 155 )

Drew Dober ( ) vs Matt Frevola ( ) light heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu ( 205 ) vs Devin Clark ( 205 )

Kennedy Nzechukwu ( ) vs Devin Clark ( ) Welterweight bout: Rolando Bedoya ( 170 ) vs Khaos Williams ( 169 )

Rolando Bedoya ( ) vs Khaos Williams ( ) Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez ( 115 ) vs Virna Jandiroba ( 115 )

Marina Rodriguez ( ) vs Virna Jandiroba ( ) Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter ( 249 ) vs Braxton Smith ( 262 )

Parker Porter ( ) vs Braxton Smith ( ) Middleweight bout: Ikram Aliskerov ( 186 ) vs Phil Hawes ( 185 )

Ikram Aliskerov ( ) vs Phil Hawes ( ) Flyweight bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov ( 125 ) vs Rafael Estevam ( no show ) – Estevam did not weigh in — this fight is scraped.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov ( ) vs Rafael Estevam ( ) – Middleweight bout: Claudio Ribeiro (185) vs Joseph Holmes (189) – Holmes misses weight

And those are the UFC 288 weigh in numbers. What a card we've got in store for us tomorrow! Despite a flyweight bout between Zhumagulov and Estevam being scrapped, this card passed the weigh in check. This main card is a stellar one and it'll be well-worth the watch. Two of bantamweight's greatest fighters will go head to head to cap off a night of action.

Sterling and Cejudo may not like each other at the moment, but they've got a lot in common. Both are winners, both have a great physique like me(give or take one or six abs), and both have the same goal if they win Saturday night. That is to fight Sean O'Malley, go up in weight, and fight Alexander Volkanovski. Of course, that's assuming that Yair Rodriguez doesn't spoil these plans when he fights Volk in July.

The rest of the main card includes a welterweight title eliminator between a busy Gilbert Burns, who fought less than a month ago, and Belal Muhammad, who is on an eight-fight winning streak, although there is a “no contest” against the champ in there. Jessica Andrade will fight the surging Yan Xiaonan in what seems to be a title eliminator. Movsar Evloev will try to maintain his perfect record against the late replacement but very dangerous Diego Lopes. Oh, and Kron Gracie is make his long-awaited return as he takes on the always entertaining, Charles Jourdain.

That's the stacked main card that'll follow up after a star-studded bunch of prelim fights get the night going for us. Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola will headline the prelims, and trust me, you don't want to miss this fight. Dober is on a three-fight winning streak and has won all of these fights by KO/TKO. Not unlike Dober, Frevola is on a two-fight winning streak and has won both of these bout via strikes in the first round.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, a casual, or you don't watch MMA at all and you just clicked on this because you like my writing, you'll be entertained from the opening prelim all the way to the main event. The UFC really gave us a fantastic card here. Catch you all tomorrow!