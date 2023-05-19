UFC Weigh In Results: Dern And Hill Are On Weight And Ready For War

The battle with the scale is over for this weekend's fighters and I'm here to give you the UFC weigh in results.

Some say that making weight is the real test when it comes to fighting. I'll take their word for it as I expect the large pizza I ordered for myself and only myself to arrive. Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are the titular fighters of this card, and thankfully, both made weight and our main event is still intact.

Dern is a grappling wizard that knows a thing or two about throwing those hands. As she continues to round out her game, she's doing so at the top level of MMA competition. Someone that's really good at throwing down is Angela Hill; one of the more active fighters on the roster, Hill is a tough task for anyone in the division to try and overcome.

Before that, we've got a lot of fun fights in store for us. Despite two weight misses, all of the fights, as of now, are still a go for tomorrow night. So, with that being said, let's see what the scales read this morning as the fighters stepped on and hit their contractually agreed weights.

UFC Weigh In Results: Main Card

Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern ( 115 ) vs Angela Hill ( 114.5 )

Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez ( 186 ) vs Edmen Shahbazyan ( 185.5 )

Catchweight bout: Loopy Godinez ( 119.5 ) vs Emily Ducote ( 119.5 )

Welterweight bout: Andre Fialho ( 169.5 ) vs Joaquin Buckley ( 170.5 )

Lightweight bout: Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs Michael Johnson (155)

UFC Weigh In Results: Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Hayisaer Maheshate ( 155.5 ) vs Viacheslav Borshchev ( 154.5 )

Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz ( 115.5 ) vs Vanessa Demopoulos ( 117.5 ) — Demopoulos misses weight

Welterweight bout: Gilbert Urbina ( 170 ) vs Orion Cosce ( 172.5 ) — Cosce misses weight

Heavyweight bout: Rodrigo Nascimento ( 264.5 ) vs Ilir Latifi ( 249.5 )

Lightweight bout: Nick Fiore ( 154 ) vs Chase Hooper ( 156 )

Flyweight bout: Victoria Leondar0 ( 124.5 ) vs Natalie Silva ( 124.5 )

Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato (170.5) vs Themba Gorimbo (170)

Mackenzie Dern is sitting at the number 8 spot in the strawweight division. Having gone 1-2 in her last three, she'll be taking a step back in the ranks to fight Angela Hill, who is ranked 14. This should be a closely contested match up, despite the discrepancy in rank. Should Dern win, she won't be too far away from title contention. She was in the conversation after beating Tecia Torres, but a loss to Yan Xiaonan was a big step back from title talks.

Hill, a slight underdog, firmly believes that the rankings are nonsensical in the UFC, and the numbers next to the names don't mean much. However, a win here will put her right where she believes she belongs in the division — not far away from a a title, and hopefully running it back with some of the big names she's fought in the past.