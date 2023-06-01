Worldwide

UFC Vegas 74 Tickets: Where To Find Them and for How Much

Sampson Lewkowicz vs. Eddy Reynoso, Rd 1

Claressa Shields Promises Throwdown in Motown

Floyd Mayweather Next Fight Undercard Details

George Kambosos Next Fight is July 22

Who Won The Weekend? Holiday Monday Special Edition

Spence-Crawford Showdown Best Welterweight Match in 40 Years?

Alexis Rocha Stops Young, Wants Crawford Bout

Michael Conlan vs Luis Alberto Lopez Fight Results: Lopez Stops Conlan in Belfast

Watch Spence-Crawford on Stephen A. Smith Show

The UFC returns this weekend and UFC Vegas 74 tickets are in high demand. 

The UFC is back this weekend and the card is stacked! Headlined by Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi in a bout that's very interesting for the flyweight division, the string of bouts leading to the marquee one is very exciting. Two of the most well-seasoned UFC vets, being Jim Miller and Andre Arlovski, make an appearance, Alex Caceres is back and always exciting, and there's much more to look out for.

So, how could one make it out to these fights on a bit of a short notice? We're just three days out from the event, but hope is not lost. Though the UFC does sell tickets for events hosted at the Apex, there's nothing available right now. However, if you're willing to put some faith into a source that's not directly the UFC, you may get lucky here.

UFC Vegas 74 Tickets

UFC Vegas 74 tickets - Kai Kara-France

So, it's not straight from the UFC, but there are some tickets for sale at this link. Of course, the earlier, the cheaper and more reliable. However, with the event being so close, the prices here aren't too bad. Again, this is a great event and the Apex is becoming a very historic venue for the UFC.

Additionally, with all the fighters on the bill, there will certainly be some big names in the venue aside from those that are actually gloving up and getting to work. With all of the fun that Vegas provides, hopping on these last-second ticket sales could be one of the most fun things to do there.

UFC Vegas 74 Tickets Prices

They aren't cheap, I'll tell you that right now. It seems that, per the link above, the only row that has seats left is row C. There are tickets available at $707 per ticket, $883 per ticket and $1,104 per ticket. These tickets all have a pretty good view of the octagon and are set close to the fighter's walk out path.

